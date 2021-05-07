NFL: Which NFC East team does Richard Sherman believe is the best landing spot for Aaron Rodgers?

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has made his feelings known about the ongoing saga between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in an appearance on ESPN's "First Take."

Sherman thinks Rodgers has been "disrespected" by the Packers for a long time. The outspoken veteran said he understands why Rodgers is upset with the Packers organization and talked about a possible landing spot he thinks would be perfect for the three-time NFL MVP.

Why Richard Sherman feels the Washington Football Team is the best team for Aaron Rodgers

On ESPN's "First Take", Sherman said he felt that the Washington Football Team would be the best spot for Rodgers because he would have plenty of playmakers to work with.

Washington signed versatile receiver Adam Humphries and veteran Curtis Samuel this offseason to add to Terry McLaurin, who already had a solid 2020 season. Running back Antonio Gibson also showed promise last season.

Washington has put in significantly more effort than the Packers have in improving their receiving unit. Rodgers could enjoy the quality receiving options that Washington boasts of, as opposed to with the Packers, where he can only rely on Davante Adams.

Head coach Ron Rivera recently said he would continue to build a solid team in hopes of finding a quarterback in the future. Rivera feels that is where he went wrong when coaching the Carolina Panthers and wants to do things right this time.

Washington currently has Kyle Allen and Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. Rodgers would be a significant upgrade on either player.

Washington also had the fourth-best defense in the NFL last season, while the Packers were a paltry 15th.

Sherman believes a change of scenery would be good for Rodgers and his career.

.@RSherman_25 says the Packers have been treating Aaron Rodgers like this for a while.



(via @FirstTake)

Sherman says teams disrespect veterans irrespective of their contribution

During the appearance on "First Take", Sherman also mentioned that he believes that when a player reaches his late-30s as Rodgers has, franchises start to disrespect the player, regardless of what they have done for the team.

Sherman could be speaking from his own personal experience. The cornerback was released by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, ending his seven-year stint with the franchise. The cornerback went on to join the Seahawks' division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers and played a big part in helping them reach the Super Bowl in 2020.

49ers, Richard Sherman open to reunion for 2021 season https://t.co/04Fl9y4gb9 pic.twitter.com/4SeNMDvZH9 — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) May 5, 2021

Sherman is currently a free agent and is looking for the right opportunity. He has said in recent days that he would welcome a return to the San Francisco 49ers and has also said that the New Orleans Saints seem like a great opportunity as well.