Richard Sherman reveals Tom Brady was the deciding factor in decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Richard Sherman is the latest man to add another turn to the story of the week after signing with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former San Francisco 49er and champion with the Seattle Seahawks has found a new home and will look to get started as quickly as possible to help the Bucs find their footing.

Sherman was coveted by several teams, including the Carolina Panthers and his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Ultimately, it was the Buccaneers who snapped up Sherman's services for at least a year as he signed a one-year contract with Tampa Bay.

But what was the deciding factor for Sherman to determine whether he would sign with Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers? According to Sherman himself, it had a little something to do with Tom Brady.

Richard Sherman's call from the G.O.A.T.

On the debut of The Richard Sherman Podcast, Sherman stated how he has been good friends with Tom Brady for some time now (if you can recall, they were morbid enemies on the field when Sherman was with the Seahawks).

All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: youtu.be/kiDIH1EiMPM

He also mentioned how the seven-time Super Bowl champion reached out to him to inquire about his availability.

"He reached out initially and just checked to see if I was in shape. He and I have had a relationship over the years. He's a great guy. Very encouraging. Obviously, we had our history, but what happens on the field stays on the field. Off the field, I think we have a very solid relationship.

"And I think we both thought it would be really cool if we had an opportunity to play together at some point in time. Obviously, with our situations, it didn't seem likely at any point in time, but he reached out and said they may express interest. And obviously, he wanted to play with me."

Sherman wants to return to winning ways

Richard Sherman made a name for himself after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. As an All-Pro member of the Legion of Boom, Sherman became one of the best cornerbacks to ever play the game.

Sherman signed with the rival San Francisco 49ers in March 2018 and the move immediately paid dividends for them. He was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro after the 2019 season.

In that same season, Sherman also helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost 31-20 to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was criticized for a poor Super Bowl performance, which he owned up to after the game.

During the previous off-season in July 2021, Sherman was arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence and charged with several misdemeanors. After the incident, Sherman said he was 'deeply remorseful' for his actions and vowed to get help.

With his arrival as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Sherman will be looking to right the ship on the field as well as off it.

