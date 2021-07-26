Rick Dennison net worth: How much has the Vikings coach racked up in earnings?

Former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison has had a long and distinguished career in the NFL as both a coach and a player. Dennison has been in the league since he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos in 1982.

The 63-year-old coach made headlines last week after it was reported that he had been let go by the Minnesota Vikings for not complying with the NFL’s strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Dennison is believed to be the first NFL position coach to part ways with his team after choosing not to receive a vaccine. https://t.co/W2EOe9AZnu — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 23, 2021

Dennison’s departure has yet to be made official by the team, who released a statement saying they were still in discussions with the assistant coach in regards to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Vikings statement on Rick Dennison: "The Vikings continue to hold discussions with OL Coach Rick Dennison regarding the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols for training camp/preseason games. At this time, Coach Dennison does not have an exemption to the vaccination requirements (cont) — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) July 23, 2021

Rick Dennison's net worth

After playing in the NFL for eight seasons and coaching for another 27 years, Rick Dennison is estimated to have a net worth between $1 million and $5 million, according to The Sun.

NFL playing career

Dennison played college football at Colorado State University, where he starred as a tight end for the Rams. He made the Academic All-American second team during his time at University.

Denver Broncos

After going undrafted, Dennison was signed by the Denver Broncos and moved to linebacker. During his playing career in the Mile High City, he played in three Super Bowls, losing all three.

He played 128 games for the Broncos and recorded four interceptions and five forced fumbles alongside six-and-a-half sacks.

NFL coaching career

Rick Dennison began his NFL coaching career where his playing career ended, with the Denver Broncos. His first role with the team was as an offensive assistant. He went on to become the special teams coordinator and offensive line coach and was the Broncos' offensive coordinator from 2006-2008.

In 2010, after nearly 15 years with the Denver Broncos organization as a coach, he moved to the Houston Texans to be their offensive coordinator. There, he was reunited with former Broncos teammate and coach Gary Kubiak.

Dennison once again followed Kubiak to another team, this time with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014. He was the team's quarterback coach for one season.

Dennison returned to the Broncos the following season. He was hired as the team's offensive coordinator after - you guessed it - his friend Gary Kubiak was made head coach. He was part of the Broncos coaching staff that won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

After Kubiak's retirement in 2016, Dennison was hired as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator. He lasted just one season before being fired after a disappointing season.

Dennison was not out of work for long. He was quickly hired by the New York Jets as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

After one season in the Big Apple, the veteran coach was hired by the Minnesota Vikings as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator, a position he held until last week.

