Ricky Pearsall scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Florida Gators WR

Ricky Pearsall is one of many wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft with intriguing value for offenses.

He did most of his work out of the slot for the Florida Gators, a position of increasing value in the NFL. Just about every offensive scheme features many formations with three or more wide receivers, so receiving depth is important for most teams.

That could be good news for Pearsall's overall value as a prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft at the end of April in Detroit. Here's what his outlook currently looks like and where he could potentially land.

Ricky Pearsall scouting report

Transferring from the Arizona State Sun Devils to the Florida Gators was apparently a wise move for Ricky Pearsall, as it unlocked his overall potential as a wide receiver.

Primarily playing out of the slot, he showed off his elite route-running and reliable hands en route totaling 1,626 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on more than 15 yards per reception in his final two seasons.

Standing six-foot-one, weighing 195 pounds and possessing long arms, Pearsall is a solid size for his position. His stock has reportedly been on the rise as well after a strong showing in workouts leading up to the Senior Bowl, according to PFF.

He was apparently once viewed as a day-three pick, but after impressing teams in attendance, some experts project him to be selected early in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ricky Pearsall landing spots

While Ricky Pearsall may not have the athletic gifts to profile as a leading receiver in the NFL, his skillset siggests that he could help many teams out of the slot. With the importance of the position growing, here are three teams who could be interested in targeting him.

#1 Tennessee Titans

The Titans are expected to seek wide receiver help in the 2024 NFL Draft to pair with DeAndre Hopkins. They may choose to do so with their seventh-overall pick, but if they go in a different direction there, they could target Pearsall later on.

#2 Cincinnati Bengals

Wide receivers have been a major strength for the Cincinnati Bengals in recent years, but they are in danger of losing Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd during the 2024 NFL offseason due to contract and salary cap issues.

Pearsall could provide them with some solid reinforcements at a much cheaper price.

#3 New England Patriots

It's possible that the New England Patriots could use their third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to replace Mac Jones.

After quarterback, one of their biggest issues is their wide receivers, as they are arguably the weakest group in the entire NFL. Pearsall could give them some much-needed help and shouldn't cost a premium pick in the first round to do so.