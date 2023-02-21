Ricky Proehl net worth: How much is the St. Louis BattleHawks WR coach worth? 

Ricky Proehl and the St. Louis BattleHawks got off to a winning start in the 2023 XFL season. The BattleHawks took down the San Antonio Brahmas 18-15 in Week 1 on Sunday.

However, a lot of attention was on two-time Super Bowl winner Proehl, who is now the receivers coach for St. Louis.

According to reports, Proehl is worth an estimated $5 million. Most of his wealth was accumulated during his 17 years of playing in the NFL.

One of his biggest contracts in the big leagues was a reported three-year deal that he signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2003.

Proehl also spent a few years as an assistant coach and receivers coach with the Panthers after hanging up his cleats.

While Proehl will be happy with his winning start as a coach in the XFL, he is aware that his BattleHawks will face more challenging obstacles over the course of the season.

St. Louis will travel to square off against the Seattle Sea Dragons in Week 2.

Ricky Proehl's NFL stats and honors

St. Louis BattleHawks WR coach Ricky Proehl

Ricky Proehl was picked by the Arizona Cardinals in the 1990 NFL draft. He spent five seasons with the team before moving to the Seattle Seahawks in 1995.

The receiver then spent one season with the Chicago Bears prior to joining the St. Louis Rams in 1998 and helped them win Super Bowl XXXIV.

Proehl signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2003 and had a three-year stint with the team before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2006. He finished his career on a high, winning Super Bowl XLI with Indianapolis.

Overall, Proehl's 17-year NFL career saw him record 8,878 yards and 54 touchdowns on 669 receptions across 244 games. He played in four Super Bowls and came out on the winning team twice.

Poll : 0 votes