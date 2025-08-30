Rico Dowdle Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Panthers RB a good pick after leaving Cowboys?

Rico Dowdle had a great 2024 season for many different standards. Playing for the Dallas Cowboys, the running back exploded late in the year, and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. As an undrafted running back, it was the best possible time to make a name for himself.

Ad

However, even after a great year, he could only net a one-year deal in free agency, signing with the Carolina Panthers, who already have an established running back. Fantasy managers should be wary of spending a high draft pick on him.

Should you draft Panthers RB Rico Dowdle in 2025?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dowdle exploded in the second half of the 2024 season. With Dak Prescott out for the year, the Cowboys started Cooper Rush and relied more on the running game.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

But his great season did not make him a star in the league. All he found was a one-year contract with the Panthers, who recently gave starter running back Chuba Hubbard a big extension. Dowdle is not expected to be their starter this year.

He had 1,079 rushing yards, 249 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

Rico Dowdle's fantasy outlook in 2025

Fantasy Pros projects the running back to have just 415 rushing ands and three total touchdowns. As a backup, he's not going to be a difference maker in fantasy football, and while he could be a backup for your team, he will not be on demand at the start of the draft.

Ad

His ADP is No. 141 and he's considered RB No. 55.

Is Rico Dowdle a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Finding running backs is a hard task, especially in standard leagues. This does not mean, however, that you should reach for backup players, which will likely be the case for Dowdle in 2025.

If something happens to Hubbard or if both players start to share carries, he could become a viable option. Overall, however, don't count on him to be a big part of your team.

Ad

Where should you draft Rico Dowdle this year?

In leagues with a high number of players, he's a viable backup option to have on the roster. He has already shown that, when he's on the field, he can be a good contributor.

But opportunities will be limited and he's not going to hold volume throughout the year, so don't feel upset if you miss on him during the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.