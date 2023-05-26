Patrick Mahomes isn't thinking about becoming the highest-paid quarterback in the league – at least that's what he's saying right now. In a recent interview during OTAs, he spoke about how he'd rather add to his legacy with wins and Super Bowl rings instead of getting the most money he can.

It comes with a price, obviously. By asking for the biggest contract in the league – which Mahomes deserves if he asks for it someday – there will be less cap space to sign other good players, making the Chiefs' mission to win more titles harder. It's a strategy employed by Tom Brady during his time with the New England Patriots – and, of course, he won some rings there.

But for rival fans, it's no noble cause for letting his team get more salary cap. He makes so much money from endorsements that a few dollars from Kansas City will not be missing from him:

How good is Patrick Mahomes really?

Patrick Mahomes is magic. No other adjective defines him better than this one. Just when you think you've seen all that's possible, he pulls another rabbit out of his hat, making a seemingly impossible pass or putting the ball through a tight window.

But it's not just pyrotechnics. He's also a smart quarterback who dissects defenses and turns games around like no one else.

With a shift in the offensive philosophy the previous season, Mahomes remained the same. He was consistent and effective, and with a touch of magic, he once again led the Chiefs to a high level, and later the championship.

He led the league in passing yards and touchdowns even without Tyreek Hill. He was the best player of 2022.

Eleven different Kansas City players caught touchdown passes from Mahomes. It wasn't just highlights: according to NFL Next Gen Stats, only 8% of the Chiefs' quarterback passes were considered "in depth" this year.

Between Buffalo, Cincinnati and Kansas City, arguably the least strong roster is the Chiefs for 2023. The quarterback made up for it last and it is because of him that the team had the break and is in the Super Bowl for the third time in five years. Could they make it four appearances in six years?

