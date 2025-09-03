RJ Harvey or David Montgomery: Which RB should you draft in Fantasy Football 2025?

RJ Harvey and David Montgomery are a pair of running backs slated to become the season as backups for their respective teams. Despite Harvey joining the team as a second-round pick, he's expected to start the season behind JK Dobbins, while Montgomery will see Jahmyr Gibbs as the starter.

Despite their backup status, they're still good options for fantasy football teams for the 2025 season, so let's take a look at who's the better investment for your team.

RJ Harvey fantasy outlook

Ranked as running back No. 27 for Fantasy Pros, this projects to be a good season for the Broncos' rookie, who could become the starter sooner rather than later. Despite Dobbins being a solid player, he has never played a full season in the league.

Harvey has an ADP of No. 51, but his status as a backup running back could see him fall further in the draft. For this reason, you should keep an eye on him as a possible steal. His chances of starting multiple games in 2025 are extremely high due to Dobbins' injury history.

David Montgomery fantasy outlook

Curiously, the veteran holds a lower ADP than Harvey, slotting at No. 56. Despite his good production as a one-two punch along with Jahmyr Gibbs, he's set to receive fewer carries in 2025, with Gibbs taking the bulk of carries for the Detroit Lions in the upcoming season.

He's projected to finish the season with 837 yards and nine rushing touchdowns for the upcoming season by Fantasy Pros, who ranks him as their running back No. 23.

RJ Harvey vs David Montgomery: Who should I draft?

Sportskeeda's Tool prefers Harvey over Montgomery

Our Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Draft Tool goes with Harvey due to higher projections regarding his volume, which could go even higher due to Dobbins' injury problems. The Broncos' starter running back has played in just 37 out of 85 possible games in five years of his career.

Despite both players starting the season as backups, the prospect of the rookie getting more play time as the year goes on is interesting and makes him a great fantasy football option.

