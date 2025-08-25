RJ Harvey Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Broncos RB this year?

RJ Harvey is an intriguing rookie running back to consider picking ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. The Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft this year and he appears in line to receive a significant workload in their offense. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands.

Ad

Should you draft Broncos RB RJ Harvey in 2025?

Harvey outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

RJ Harvey is one of the best rookie running backs entering the 2025 fantasy football season. He is expected to serve in a major role for the Denver Broncos' offense this year and could be in line for a massive workload.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Broncos parted ways with Javonte Williams during the offseason, and while they did sign JK Dobbins, Harvey appears to be the most likely option to serve as their top running back. This gives him plenty of upside in a Sean Payton offensive system that has traditionally been favorable for the position. He is one of the best overall rookies to draft this year.

RJ Harvey fantasy outlook in 2025

Harvey will enter the 2025 season with JK Dobbins as his primary competition for touches in the Broncos' backfield. The fact that he was picked in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft suggests he should see plenty of action, especially considering Dobbins' extensive injury history.

Ad

The rookie demonstrated explosive upside and receiving skills during his college football career, so he could be a breakout star if he gets a large enough workload. Sean Payton is well known for featuring his backs in the passing game, so this should be a path for Harvey to shine.

Is RJ Harvey a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Where Harvey holds his most fantasy value in 2025 is in Dynasty leagues, like most other rookies. His role is likely to grow beyond this year with the Broncos, so multi-year formats shouyld brighten his fantasy outlook even further.

Ad

He also still has plenty of upside in traditional season-long fantasy football, especially if he can secure the featured role ahead of Dobbins. Rookies always come with additional risk, but few of them have a higher ceiling than Harvey ahead of the 2025 season.

Where should you draft RJ Harvey this year?

Harvey vs Johnson vs Blue

Harvey currently ranks as the 61st overall player and RB24 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted in the sixth round of many drafts as a RB2 or Flex option for most rosters based on his ADP.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Harvey in favor of the majority of other rookie running backs, including Kaleb Johnson and Jaydon Blue. All three off them have a realistic path to being starters on their NFL teams, but Harvey brings the most overall upside this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.