RJ Harvey injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Broncos RB for Week 3?

RJ Harvey has been in the spotlight for the Denver Broncos heading into their Week 3 game against the LA Chargers on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ahead of the Week 3 contest, fantasy football managers are eager to learn if Harvey will play against the Chargers.

Should fantasy managers be concerned about Broncos RB RJ Harvey for Week 3?

Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey - Source: Getty

As things stand, RJ Harvey is active on the Broncos' roster heading into Week 3. The running back is not dealing with any injury and is expected to suit up for the clash against the Chargers.

Fantasy football managers who want to draft Harvey for Week 3 should keep tabs on his status during the week.

The Broncos took Harvey in the second round of this year's NFL draft. He has had a decent start early in his pro career.

Harvey recorded 70 yards on 16 carries in Week 1, leading Denver to a 20-12 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Harvey posted eight yards on five carries with 16 yards on one reception in the Broncos' 29-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. He was relatively quiet in the game and didn't offer much in offense.

Denver drafted Harvey to take some of the offensive load from quarterback Bo Nix. However, the Broncos seem to be keeping the RB's workload in check.

The Brocos are using Harvey as a two-way threat. He will be eager to get his first touchdown in the NFL as soon as possible, potentially in Week 3 against the Chargers.

Here are the key details for the Broncos vs. Chargers Week 3 game, where you can catch Harvey in action:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+ and Fubo

Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

