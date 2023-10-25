Rob Gronkowski disgusted by New England Patriots' ‘ridiculous’ celebration in Week 7 win over Bills

Rob Gronkowski isn't pleased with his former team, the New England Patriots. While on the "Up and Adams" show on Wednesday for his weekly "Gronk Day" appearance, he had former Patriots teammate Patrick Chung as one of his guests.

The two former teammates of course discussed the Patriots and their struggles so far this season. New England pulled off the win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon with a game-winning touchdown by Mike Gesicki. The Patriots tight end then proceeded to do his signature celebration dance.

"If you asked me that celebration was pretty ridiculous, whenever we celebrated just a little bit we would get hounded. They've just won one game and they celebrated more than we would when we won a Super Bowl. That was like one of the most absurd celebrations, I'm like wow they won a game and they went that crazy like they acting like they have never been there before."

Gesicki was joined by quarterback Mac Jones who also celebrated as well, which didn't sit well with Rob Gronkowski. He said that when he played for the team, celebrations of that magnitude were frowned upon.

New England Patriots record since Tom Brady's departure

The New England Patriots have not had a tremendous amount of success since Tom Brady's departure after the 2019 season. In 2020, New England finished with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Pats drafted quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, and things began to look up.

They went 10-7 on the season and earned an AFC Wild Card spot. In 2022, the team went 8-9 and failed to make the playoffs yet again. Through the first seven games of the 2023 NFL season, the Patriots are 2-5 after getting their second win last season. Since Brady's departure, the Patriots are 27-30.

After two decades of success where the Patriots won six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances and had a 232-72 record, this is a new era for the team.