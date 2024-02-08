Rob Gronkowski explains why he’s betting against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in favour of 49ers at Super Bowl 2024

Rob Gronkowski knows how the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players feel ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday in Vegas. The retired NFL great played in the big game on multiple occasions throughout his 11-year career.

Gronkowski also appeared on "Good Morning America" to share his prediction for the game. He explained why he is picking against the Chiefs, the defending champions, and going with the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium:

“I’m gonna go with the San Francisco 49ers. They snuck into this Super Bowl and they haven’t played their best football yet and they still made it to the Big Game.

"I feel like they’re gonna come out and play to their ability. All their superstars are gonna come out on fire and I think they’re gonna take it home.”

In 11 NFL seasons, Rob Gronkowski won three Lombardi Trophies with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All four were won with Tom Brady, some of whom have compared to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

It is hard to bet against KC, who are led by two-time league MVP Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. This season was different for the Chiefs, as they had to win two straight road playoff games.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, they were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and won their playoff games at home. This will be the first time that two of the 49ers' top stars, quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, will play in the Super Bowl.

Did the Chiefs and the 49ers face off in a previous Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 2024 will be the second time in which Kansas City and San Francisco have faced off in this game. The 49ers were up 20-10 entering the final quarter of Super Bowl 54 in Feb. 2020. However, KC scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to win the game 31-20.

Mahomes threw for 286 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing, winning the Super Bowl MVP award. Kelce had six receptions for 43 yards with a touchdown in the win. San Francisco will be looking to avenge that loss at Allegiant Stadium against Kansas City and it promises to be a great spectacle.

