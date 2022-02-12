"He can play at any age" - Rob Gronkowski firmly believes Tom Brady will make NFL comeback

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has always had the luxury of relying on Tom Brady to deliver him the perfect spirals throughout his playing career.

Spending time together at New England and then making the shift to the east coast with Brady to Tampa, the duo have achieved success wherever they've went.

But with Tom Brady now retired, Gronkowski is left without one of his best friend and signal caller. But Gronkowski feels the void left by Brady won't be long.

The five-time Pro Bowl tight end stated that we’ll see the 44-year-old quarterback back in the league in a few years. Gronkowski told USA Today Sports this:

“The guy can play at any age,’’ “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’’

Brady called it a career after 22 seasons in the NFL in early February of this year. He spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. The Patriots drafted the former University of Michigan quarterback in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He started his NFL game versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week Three of the 2001 season.

New England made the playoffs that season after finishing the regular season with an 11-5 record. Brady made his first-ever start in the postseason as the Patriots faced the Oakland Raiders in the Divisional Round. He went 32 of 52 for 312 yards passing with an interception, but the game is remembered for something else.

In the fourth quarter with under two minutes left in the game, Brady was hit by Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson and the ball became loose. It looked to be a fumble but was ruled an incomplete pass after the play was reviewed. This game became known as the “Tuck Rule” game.

The Patriots went on to win the game and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game to make it to Super Bowl 36 versus the St. Louis Rams. Brady and New England won their first-ever Super Bowl and the quarterback was the MVP of the game. It was the first of six Lombardi Trophies for him and the team.

He left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season and won his seventh and final Super Bowl that season over the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, playoff wins, and playoff games started.

Brady and Gronkowski

Gronkowski and Brady winning Super Bowl LV

Brady and the four-time All-Pro tight end have played nine seasons in New England (2010 – 2018) and for two years in Tampa Bay (2020 –2021). Together, they won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski has the most career playoff touchdowns for a tight end with 15 receiving yards and 1,389 yards.

Of Gronkowski's 92 regular season receiving touchdowns, 90 or 97.8 percent, of those have been thrown by Brady.

Needless to say, they made a pretty good duo and if the 32-year-old tight end is right, we could see them back on the same field connecting for more touchdowns.

