"Man, that's pretty dope" - Rob Gronkowski left in awe over Tom Brady's 11-yard run against Giants

Just days ago, on Monday Night Football, Rob Gronkowski made his triumphant return to the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 30-10 win over the New York Giants. The future Hall of Fame tight end missed several games while recovering from a punctured lung and multiple rib injuries suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Gronkowski ended the game with six catches for 71 yards, including a 35-yard catch that helped electrify the home crowd.

But it was a 10-yard run (or 11 yards, depending who you ask) by Tom Brady that had everyone talking after the game, including Gronkowski.

Rob Gronkowski comments on Tom Brady's 11-yard run against the Giants

During the first half of the game, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were faced with a third-and-4 with the score at 7-3 (Buccaneers leading). On the play, Brady dropped back and stepped up to scramble out of the pocket.

The quarterback, never known for being fleet of foot, scrambled for 11 yards and a first down. After the run, Brady proceeded to get up, pumping his arm in jubilation and screaming.

Several took to Twitter to give their hilarious takes on seeing Brady run for such a "long" distance.

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann If you get juked by Tom Brady you gotta retire. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. If you get juked by Tom Brady you gotta retire. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.

The home crowd reacted accordingly as they cheered, seeing Brady visibly excited over the scramble for a first down.

After the game, Brady was asked about his 10-yard run, to which Brady swiftly responded,

"Eleven-yard run. They don't happen very often, so I do remember how far they go."

Rob Gronkowski was also asked about the play, to which he responded with the following:

"He could've just chucked it up, but I saw him running, and that was pretty dope. That was pretty impressive."

Gronkowski, with his quick wit and comedic timing, found the perfect opportunity to slide that comment in. It is, indeed, rare to see Brady run.

For the season, he has rushed for a grand total of 51 yards, so the excitement over a 10...excuse me...11-yard run is more than warranted.

How will Brady and the Bucs fare going forward?

Having Gronkowski back in the fold makes a huge difference as he serves as a security blanket for Tom Brady. Before Monday night's victory, the Buccaneers had dropped two consecutive games.

Brady looked a lot better having Gronkowski working the seams in the middle of the field as they have a rapport that dates back to their time in New England together. Brady is looking forward to getting receiver Antonio Brown back as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Once the quarterback has his full compliment of weapons, look for the Buccaneers to continue their winning ways for the second half of the season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe