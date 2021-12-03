"We don't have to say a single word to each other" - Rob Gronkowski on his special bond with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have played together for 11 years. Obviously, nine of those seasons occurred in Foxborough as members of the New England Patriots.

The dynamic duo is currently in their second year as members of the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With so many snaps logged together, it's no surprise that Gronk admits to Brady often knowing what he is thinking without a word being said.

Rob Gronkowski on bond with Tom Brady

While speaking on NFL Network, Gronkowski revealed this little nugget on the close bond between him and Tom Brady.

"Being together for so long . . . he claims when we’re throwing routes that he knows already what I’m thinking, before I even know what I’m thinking. So I’m like, if that’s the case, we don’t have to say a single word to each other, if he already knows what I’m thinking. But I really think he does sometimes."

Gronkowski also had this to say about his relationship with the G.O.A.T.

"I met him when he was 32 years old, when I was 20 years old, and he hasn’t had a single drop off since I’ve met him. He’s never lost the throwing power, he’s never lost his skills. This guy has it every single day, week in and week out, game in and game out. The way he’s playing, he’s never had a drop off in his career, since the day I met him."

The Brady-to-Gronk connection is responsible for 102 total touchdowns, including the regular season and the playoffs. The tandem is now only 12 touchdowns away from record holders Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who have a total of 114 touchdowns.

The record was set in Week 2 of the NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons.

With Tom Brady being 44-years-old and Gronk having multiple injuries this late in his career, it begs the question, Can Brady and Gronkowski overtake the former Colts to hold the record? That may depend on how long the G.O.A.T. plans on playing.

How long will Tom Brady play?

Tom Brady has stated that he believes he can play up until the age of 45. But with one of the best offensive lines in the league, it wouldn't be a stretch to see him play beyond that year.

As one of the frontrunners for NFL MVP, Tom Brady is still playing at an elite level. The two things that can possibly deter him from continuing to play beyond the age of 45 is an unforeseen injury or the desire to spend more time with his family.

Only time will tell. In the meantime, we can appreciate him in the twilight of his career.

