Rob Gronkowski gives an unexpected answer about what he misses about New England

Tom Brady won't be the only player returning to Foxborough when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots on Sunday. It will also be a homecoming for Rob Gronkowski.

The tight end spent nine seasons with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls with the team. However, there are big questions surrounding Gronkowski's return. According to ESPN, the tight end could miss the game due to a rib injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that tight end Rob Gronkowski's involvement against the New England Patriots would be a game-time decision. However, the team later listed him as doubtful in its final injury report.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs officially listing TE Rob Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night’s matchup vs. the Patriots. Bucs officially listing TE Rob Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night’s matchup vs. the Patriots.

Gronkowski suffered a rib injury in the Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He's moved through the last few days cautiously without much involvement in practice.

Rob Gronkowski opens up about New England

Considering he spent almost a decade in New England, it would be natural to assume that Gronkowski would miss a thing or two about living in the area. However, it doesn't quite seem like he's missing much.

When asked what he misses most about where he used to play, Gronkowski said:

“Going to the Celtics games. They would hook us up, front row. Just to go check out an NBA game, being right there on the court, was always really cool.”

That's an interesting answer. It's clear he doesn't hold much love in his heart for New England and that's perhaps due to their somewhat ugly divorce. Perceived animosity aside, Gronkowski is enjoying a career resurgence with Brady in Tampa Bay.

The 32-year-old has gotten off to a strong start this season as he's recorded 16 catches for 184 receiving yards and four touchdowns, tied for second-most. He tallied back-to-back games to begin the season with a pair of touchdown receptions.

It's hard to imagine Gronkowski sitting out of the Week 4 clash given the personal importance. Like Brady, it will be his first game against the Patriots as an opposing player.

Regardless, the focus will be on Brady and not so much on Gronkowski when they return to Foxborough on Sunday.

