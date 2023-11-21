Rob McElhenney ups the ante with $62,000 bid for Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie’s 1990’s Eagles jacket

Jason Kelce is one of the NFL's best offensive linemen and has been for the majority of his career in the league. Kelce has spent his 13-year career with Philadelphia and bleeds Eagles green. The 36-year-old has legions of fans, including actor Rob McElhenney, who is from Philadelphia.

McElhenney is such a big fan that he got into a bidding war over a vintage 1990s Eagles jacket autographed by Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce. He initially placed a bid of $35K until someone came in with one at $50K.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor was having none of that and placed a higher bid:

Rob McElhenney's massive $62K bid on the Eagles jacket

His bid is part of an auction for the Eagles Autism Foundation which supports autism research, advocacy, empathy, and bringing people together.

McElhenney is enjoying the season the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) are having so far. The team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 on MNF in Week 11 in what was a Super Bowl 57 rematch. Jason Kelce also got his first win over his younger brother, All-Pro Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

The Eagles now have the best record in the NFC and in the NFL. They lead the NFC East by two games over the Dallas Cowboys.

Kylie Kelce's appearance on Jason Kelce's podcast this year

While fans know all about Travis and Taylor Swift's relationship, few are unaware of how Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce met. That all changed in an episode of the Kelce brothers' popular "New Heights" podcast. Kylie shared that it was the second date, not the first one, where she felt a connection to the Eagles star.

This led Jason to wonder what happened on the first date. Kylie told listeners that Jason had too much to drink and wound up sleeping for 45 minutes after she got to the bar.

Jason's then-Eagles teammate Beau Allen had to "fireman carry" him home while Jason "fought him the whole way."

Jason jumped into the story and added:

"But I was sober enough to know that she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight. I didn’t [believe in love at first sight] until I met [her] and it was like fireworks exploded at the door the moment she walked into Buffalo Billiards.”

Kylie responded:

"He doesn't even believe in love at first sight."

Nonetheless, the couple got married in April 2018 and have three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. We'll see if Jason Kelce will spend more time with the family with rumors circulating of a retirement decision after this season.