Robert Saleh's family: All you need to know about Jets HC's personal life

Robert Saleh, the head coach of the New York Jets, has a coaching career spanning two decades, with a significant focus on his role as a defensive coordinator.

His prominence increased after he transitioned from an assistant coaching position with the San Francisco 49ers to become the head coach of the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL season. Beyond his coaching career, NFL fans are curious about Saleh's personal life and background.

Born in Lebanon to Sam and Fatin, Saleh is of Lebanese descent. He holds the distinction of being the first Muslim-American head coach in the NFL and is one of only three Arab-American coaches in the league's history.

Robert Saleh's wife is Sanaa Zainab Kaid, and together, they have seven children: daughters Mila and Ella, and sons Adam, Jacob, Michael, Sam, and Zane. Their youngest child was born in September 2021.

Saleh and his wife are committed to raising their children with privacy, which has led to limited information about their family life being available online. The couple's children have not been interviewed by the media and have adjusted to a quiet lifestyle.

Sanaa, Saleh's wife, attended Fordson High School and is dedicated to helping children who have experienced sexual abuse. She founded a nonprofit organization called "Sanaa's Stars" in 2019. The organization aims to provide children who have suffered trauma with love and hope.

Robert Saleh and Sanaa exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Texas in September 2007. The couple's wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. Since then, they have maintained a private and low-key approach to their marriage, with Sanaa rarely using social media.

Where is Robert Saleh from?

Robert Saleh's heritage traces back to Lebanon, as he is of Arab-American descent with Lebanese roots. Saleh's family has a history of football involvement, with all family members playing football at Fordson High in Dearborn. His father, Sam, and his brother, David, both had connections to football.

Robert pursued a successful coaching career after playing college football at Northern Michigan University. He showcased his coaching abilities during his time as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, where his innovative defensive strategies and leadership contributed to the team's success.