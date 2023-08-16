Robert Saleh Jets Salary: How much does HC earn in New York?

Robert Saleh, the head coach of the New York Jets, is a first-time head coach in the NFL. According to sources, first-time head coaches typically earn a base salary ranging between $2 million and $5 million. These figures can improve significantly after completing their initial contracts and proving their capabilities.

Saleh has primarily served as a defensive assistant throughout his coaching career, contributing to successful NFL franchises. His defensive scheming has played a role in taking his teams to Super Bowls. His current role with the New York Jets marks his first head coaching position in the NFL, and it appears that this opportunity is just the beginning of his coaching journey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robert Saleh's Net Worth

According to "The Sports Daily," New York Jets' numero uno Robert Saleh is worth an estimated $10 million. The first-time head coach accumulated his estimated net worth from a coaching career over twenty years.

Saleh's coaching trajectory began at the NCAA level, and he gradually climbed the coaching ranks to his current prominent position. His experience includes coaching top-tier defenses for teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Philadelphia Eagles.

He is highly regarded as one of the NFL's finest defensive strategists, a remarkable accomplishment in an era that often prioritizes offensive prowess.

Is Robert Saleh among the best-paid coaches in the NFL?

Compared to some of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, Robert Saleh's earnings place him on the lower end of the spectrum. First-time head coaches typically receive more modest contracts, especially when they lack prior experience as head coaches at the college football level.

Here's a rundown of the best-paid coaches in the league:

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots - $20 million Sean Payton, Denver Broncos - $18 million Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks - $15 million Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams - $14 million Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers - $12.5 million

On the other hand, here's a rundown of the least-paid coaches in the league:

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns – $3.5 million Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys – $4 million Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals – $4.5 million Robert Saleh, New York Jets – $5 million (Estimated) Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers – $5 million