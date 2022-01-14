"The fine don’t kill COVID" - Aaron Rodgers likes Packers player's tweet that thrashes the NBA for fining unvaccinated players

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the news this season for his play on the field and his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. He is also aware of the NBA fining players for not being vaccinated.

His Packers teammate, safety Adrian Amos, tweeted out about the NBA fining unvaccinated players. Amos said the following:

“They are fining NBA teams for unvaccinated players playing? If being unvaccinated is a health issue then what is a fine going to do? IF you are letting them play without the vaccine then just let them play without a fine. The fine don’t kill covid am I missing something?”

Of the over 15,000 likes on Amos’ tweet, one of them belonged to Rodgers:

Last year on The Pat McAfee Show, the three-time All-Pro signal-caller made comments about NFL players who are vaccinated and those who are not.

“Vaccinated people are testing positive, and non-vaccinated people are testing positive too. I don’t understand why there is still this two-class system.”

“[It] doesn’t make sense to me because we’re still punishing non-vaxxed people when a majority of the teams are vaccinated. Ones that are 100% vaccinated are still having major cases, and it’s across all sports too.”

Rodgers missed the Week Nine matchup between Green Bay and the Kansas City Chiefs because he tested positive for COVID-19. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as backup quarterback Jordan Love started in his place.

The Packers lost to the Chiefs by a score of 13-7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Back in August of last year, a reporter asked of his vaccination status. A-Rod responded by saying the following:

"Yeah, I’ve been immunized. There’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There are guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys."

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/FDMmI5rZmO

Taking a deeper look at the comments, he noted that he had protection to combat COVID-19. However, he did not outwardly assert that he had taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

A-Rod gave more clarification on McAfee’s show about his vaccination status last year:

"I didn't lie in the initial press conference. During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league. My plan was to say that I've been immunized. It wasn't some sort of ruse or lie; it was the truth."

Despite all of the controversy surrounding his status, Rodgers has the Packers in the playoffs for the third straight year.

They are the number one seed in the NFC and on a bye, waiting to see who their opponent will be on their quest for the Super Bowl.

Edited by LeRon Haire

