Aaron Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend strikes down bizarre allegation

Aaron Rodgers allegedly has a new love interest if reports from earlier this week are to be believed. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley and has dated celebrities such as Olivia Munn and Danika Patrick in the past.

On this occasion, Rodgers has deviated from type, hooking up with someone who isn't in the public eye, isn't famous and has recently been accused of being a witch. Yes, you read that correctly, AR12 is apparently dating a witch called Blu of Earth.

Rumors began online, and soon started to gain some traction, so much so that Blu was forced to issue a denial, taking to her Instagram to say:

"Ps…My name is Blu(.) Not Blu of Earth. And I do NOT identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious."

To be fair, that's exactly what a witch would say, but regardless, Blu, whose birth name is Charlotte, is certainly an intriguing individual. She is the founder of a "modern mystery school for women to reclaim the magical, radically authentic, wise, wild, unapologetic you" and enjoys deep thinking, yoga, spirituality and off-grid living. Neither Blu nor Rodgers have confirmed their relationship, but their lack of denial seems to have led many to believe they are an item.

Aaron Rodgers and his high-profile love-life

A-Rod has been linked to a string of famous women over the years, but none have managed to get the Super Bowl winner to settle down and tie the knot. Shailene Woodley, his girlfriend before Blu, came closest to making an honest man of Aaron.

Woodley surprised the world when she announced their engagement on the Jimmy Fallon Show in February 2021. At the time, Woodley had this to say:

"We are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny,” she said. She further added, “He’s first off just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I’d be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living."

But it wasn't meant to last, and the couple's split was announced barely 12 months later.

Rodgers made two attempts at a relationship with Gossip Girl actress Jessica Szohr between 2011 and 2014, and neither would work out as the couple blamed work schedules for the breakup, before a three-year partnership with actress Olivia Munn also turned sour, with sources blaming Munn for the breakdown.

Prior to meeting Woodley, Rodgers spent two years with racing driver Danica Patrick, and things seemed to be going well, as the pair enjoyed holidays together and even purchased a $28 million Malibu estate, but it wasn't to be.

A-Rod seems to be getting closer to marriage, will Blu be the one?

