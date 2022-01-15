Aaron Rodgers' take on Christianity which left him feuding with his family 

Aaron Rodgers is never one to not speak his mind, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse. When the topic of religion comes up, he has some interesting thoughts.

He spoke in January last year on his then-girlfriend Danica Patrick’s podcast, giving his thoughts on religion.

“I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet… to a fiery hell. What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn most of his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this?” the Green Bay quarterback said.

“I grew up knowing what a stable relationship was by my parents’ example and how it centered on Christ," he continued. "When our family had its up and downs, I knew my parents relied on God for everything and He always got us through those rough spots.”

After Rodgers' comments became public, an insider close to the quarterback told People magazine that his family was hurt by his comments and that it was essentially a slap in the face regarding how he was raised.

“To them, his comments are basically a slap in the face to the fundamentals of who they are. It’s basically him turning his back on everything they have taught him,” the insider said.

“They were dismayed, the family is very dedicated to their Christian faith,” the insider added.

What influenced Aaron Rodgers' views on religion?

The Packers quarterback hinted that his views on religion and Christianity shifted during high school when he attended two separate groups. He went to church on Sundays and Young Life on Mondays, and they were two very different experiences for him.

“High school for sure,” Rodgers said. “ I had two groups I was going to, my church on Sundays and to Young Life on Mondays and Young Life welcomed everyone, it’s like come as you are, be there at 7:29 and be ready for some fun and it was fun, we had a great time.”

“Church on Sundays was more, you know, make sure you dress a certain way, don’t bring that person, this person’s going to get looked at strangely if they show up,” Rodgers added. "I think it’s very black and white in a binary sense, but I don’t think it’s very welcoming. Religion can be a crutch, can be something that people have to have to make themselves feel better.”

Regardless of what people's own thoughts are on God and religion, Green Bay's No. 12 left no doubt about how he feels when talking about the subject.

