Roger Goodell career earnings vs Tom Brady’s career earnings: Comparing NFL commissioner’s wealth with legendary QB

On Wednesday, reports confirmed that Roger Goodell signed a contract extension as NFL commissioner that will keep him in the hot seat until March 2027. It was the fourth extension that he signed since taking up the role as the league's chief in 2006.

Not long after Goodell signed his new deal, fans became curious to learn about his career earnings as NFL commissioner. Some also wanted to know whether his earnings surpassed seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

As per reports, Goodell has made nearly $700 million in career earnings across 17 years of service as the NFL's commissioner. He reportedly makes $64 million per year through his contract.

Meanwhile, reports from Spotrac claim that Tom Brady made $332,962,392 in career earnings during his 23 years in the NFL. The quarterback spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and had a three-year sojourn with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The aforementioned numbers suggest that Goodell has reportedly made more than twice of Brady's career earnings in the NFL in a shorter span of time.

Roger Goodell's net worth: How much is the NFL Commissioner worth in 2023?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

According to reports, Roger Goodell is worth a whopping $200 million as of 2023. He has made most of his wealth through serving as the NFL commissioner since 2006.

Goodell began his NFL journey in 1982, working as an administrative intern in the league office before climbing the ladder of success to land the commissioner's seat. He has been associated with the league for 41 years and will extend his stay for four more years at least.

Tom Brady net worth: How much is the legendary NFL QB worth in 2023?

As per reports, Tom Brady is worth an estimated $300 million as of 2023. The iconic quarterback made a small fortune through his NFL career.

Brady also earned a reported $100 million from endorsing brands such as Under Armour, IWC watches, Molecular Mattresses, Aston Martin, Upper Deck, Ugg, Footlocker, Tag Heuer, Sam Adams, FTX & Hertz, and more.

Brady's net worth is only expected to skyrocket from next year onwards since he signed a 10-year pact worth a whopping $375 million with Fox. He will start his term as an analyst for the broadcast giants in 2024.