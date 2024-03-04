Rome Odunze vs Ja'Marr Chase 40 time: Is Washington WR faster than Bengals star?

Rome Odunze will be one of the most in-demand wideouts when the 2024 draft comes around. The Washington wideout also impressed in most drills during the NFL scouting combine.

Odunze completed his 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. However, his effort was a tad slower than Ja'Marr Chase, who did his 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the LSU Pro Day in 2021.

Here's a look at Chase's results and measurements from the other drills at the LSU pro day three years ago:

20 Yard Split: 2.51 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.59 seconds

Vertical Leap: 41.0 inches

Broad Jump: 132 inches

Hand Size: 9.63 inches

Arm Length: 30.75 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 3.99 seconds

Three Cone: 6.96 seconds

Chase was selected fifth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2021 NFL draft. He made an instant impact on the team and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Notably, Chase has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his three seasons with the Bengals so far. He even helped them reach the Super Bowl in 2022, but Cincinnati lost to the Los Angeles Rams at the final hurdle.

Chase has racked up 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns on 268 receptions across 45 regular-season games for the Bengals. In seven postseason games, the wideout has 588 yards and three touchdowns on 45 catches.

Rome Odunze draft projection: How high could the Washington WR go in 2024?

Rome Odunze at the 2024 NFL Combine

Rome Odunze is one of the most sought-after wideouts in the 2024 NFL draft. Many analysts believe that the wideout will get selected early in the first round, possibly as a top-10 pick.

Odunze played four seasons with the Washington Huskies. He made it to the first-team All-Pac-12 in 2022 and 2023, while also getting a Consensus All-American selection in 2023.

During the 2023 college football season, Odunze helped the Huskies reach the national championship. However, Washington lost the final against the Michigan Wolverines.