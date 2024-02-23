Rome Odunze vs Malik Nabers: What experts are saying on WR prospects for 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is considered to be deep at the wide receiver position. The first wide receiver off the board will, in all likelihood, be Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. After him, there is a debate between Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers.

Last season, Odunze recorded 1,640 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, while Nabers had 1,569 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Currently, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. lists Rome Odunze as his second-best wide receiver and fourth-overall prospect while Nabers is his seventh-ranked prospect and third-ranked wide receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 NFL Draft: Exploring Rome Odunze's scouting report

Rome Odunze will be a top-10 pick

Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Oduzne will be a top-10 and potentially a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kiper Jr. praised Odunze for his ability to get yards after the catch, as the draft analyst thinks he can be a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

"He can make defensive backs miss after the catch. He is going to test extremely well at the combine... I have a top-15 grade on him now. He could be a No. 1 target in the NFL," Kiper Jr. wrote.

NFL dot com's Daniel Jeremiah, meanwhile, thinks Odunze can be a game-changer in the league and compared him to Larry Fitzgerald.

“(Odunze has) unbelievable tracking skills to go up and get it and combat catches,” Jeremiah told Pro Football Network, comparing Odunze’s physicality to future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

If Odunze can come anywhere close to Fitzgerald's promise, NFL teams will jump at the chance to select him.

2024 NFL Draft: Exploring Malik Nabers' scouting report

Malik Nabers had a historic season for LSU

Malik Nabers, meanwhile, is known for his speed and being a deep ball threat.

At LSU, Nabers was the No. 1 option for Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Mel Kiper Jr., meanwhile, praised Nabers for his ability to line up on the outside and the slot, as well as having game-changing speed.

"I love watching Nabers, whose best trait is his speed. He can take the top off the defense. He was consistent in 2022, showing elite separation skills and the ability to high-point receptions. He also was balanced, catching 35 passes when lined up in the slot and 37 when lined up out wide. That versatility will matter at the next level...

Kiper Jr. added:

"He has good hands and showed toughness in taking a shot while hauling in a catch over the middle of the field. He tracks the ball exceptionally well. He gets easy separation on cornerbacks. I've been impressed with his run-after-the-catch ability. He lit up Mississippi State with 13 catches for 239 yards and two scores early in the season."

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator, meanwhile, praised Nabers for his route running. One simulation projected Malik Nabers landing in Denver at #12 with Rome Odunze falling to the Colts at #15.

Sportskeeda's 2024 Mock Draft Simulation