Ronnie Stanley landing spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue Ravens’ star OT in 2025 NFL free agency

After agreeing to a one-year $7 million contract, Ronnie Stanley, an offensive lineman who has dealt with injuries, was healthy for the entire 2024 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens would most likely need to reallocate some funds to re-sign Stanley and cover some of their other gaps since they have just over $12 million in salary space this offseason. If they don't, though, he will be free to sign with any team, and since offensive tackle is a weak position in the 2025 draft class, the 30-year-old lineman will likely attract many suitors in March.

Let's look at three possible destinations for the seasoned offensive tackle.

Ronnie Stanley's potential landing spots in 2025

1) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots selected Drake Maye as their long-term quarterback during the last NFL draft. Given that he was sacked 34 times in just 12 starts during his rookie season, the team's next move is to provide the young player with protection.

Many gaps on the Patriots' roster need to be plugged, but the offensive line, especially the tackles, is perhaps the most noticeable.

With $119 million in cap room this season, the Patriots have every incentive to target the best offensive linemen available in free agency. Ronnie Stanley may be at the top of New England's wish list, as he is one of the best linemen available in free agency.

The addition of Stanley and another top lineman should immediately improve the offensive line of the Pats.

2) Washington Commanders

Given that left tackle Brandon Coleman was quite subpar during the team's 2024 run to the NFC championship game last season, the Washington Commander is another team that is probably keeping an eye on Ronnie Stanley in free agency.

With over $80 million in 2025 cap space, Washington is a team that can match Stanley's estimated asking price and has a significant need at left tackle.

Additionally, it doesn't seem probable that the Commanders will select a starting-caliber tackle with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft at No. 29. Alternatively, they might give Stanley a two- or three-year deal and use their draft picks to fill other holes.

3) Baltimore Ravens

Stanley's contract with the Baltimore Ravens is slated to expire this offseason after he agreed to a salary cut to play for the team in 2024. He started all 17 games last season and was reliable after struggling with injuries for a few years.

Despite a history of injuries, Stanley played every game in 2024, and the Ravens do not want to lose the security he offers to their offensive line.

Stanley will cost a lot of money to retain, but the Ravens need his services to continue protecting Lamar Jackson's blindside. The organization may need extra efforts to keep him in Baltimore in 2025.

