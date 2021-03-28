2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Which 3 wide receivers are the Detroit Lions pursuing in this year’s draft?

The Detroit Lions have lost a lot this off-season. They've traded away starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and lost both wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones to free agency. Detroit did receive Jared Goff in return for Matthew Stafford and signed veteran wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

Two wide receivers who were part of the 2020 Detroit Lions remain unsigned this off-season. Danny Amendola and Mohammed Sanu are both available free agents. If Detroit wanted to bring back Amendola or Sanu, they could've done it a while ago.

The Lions need to add more talent at the wide receiver position. As they sit with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which three wide receivers could the Lions pursue during this year's draft?

2021 NFL Draft Rumors: 3 wide receivers the Detroit Lions could pursue throughout the 2021 NFL Draft

1) Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama (7th overall pick)

Alabama WR Devonta Smith

With the Miami Dolphins trading back to the sixth overall pick and most likely selecting Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU, Devonta Smith falls right into the Detroit Lions lap at number seven. Smith will give the Lions a game changer at the wide receiver position. As it stands, Tyrell Williams is the Lions' number one choice and if they can add Devonta Smith, he will move right into the number two option for Jared Goff.

2) Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (second-round)

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

If the Detroit Lions decide to go elsewhere with their seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, their next best option is to select Rashod Bateman if he's still available in the second-round. Bateman is a big wide receiver and has a lot of the same qualities as Kenny Golladay. The Lions will get a steal if they can select Bateman in round two of the 2021 NFL Draft.

3) Nico Collins, WR, Michigan (late fifth-round)

Michigan WR Nico Collins

Nico Collins turned heads at his College Pro Day on Friday. He sat out the 2020 college football season to focus on the draft. Collins is projected to be a late-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the Detroit Lions select Nico Collins, he will be the second or third wide receiver that the Lions pick in this year's draft. The Lions will get Collins late in the fifth-round if he's still available.

