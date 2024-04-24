2024 NFL Draft rumours: Sean Payton’s Broncos expected to swing big 

With the NFL draft officially one day away, will Sean Peyton and the Denver Broncos swing big by moving up? It's no secret that Denver is one of many teams looking for a franchise quarterback in this year's draft. Holding the No. 12 overall pick, they may not have one of their top choices at the position when it comes their time to draft.

As we all know, there are many trades on draft night, with teams usually trading up for a quarterback. This year's quarterback draft class is a strong one, and there could be up to six quarterbacks taken in the first 10 picks.

The first three picks (the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots) are all expected to select a quarterback with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye being the projected order. After that, things get interesting.

The Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers at picks No. 4 and 5 are expected to select the two top receivers in the draft. The New York Giants at six could go quarterback. The Titans, Falcons, Bears, and Jets who hold the next four picks aren't expected to go QB, but again, anything can happen on draft night.

Picks 11-16 could be interesting. Teams such as the Minnesota Vikings (pick No. 11), Denver Broncos (pick No. 12), Las Vegas Raiders (pick No. 13), and even New Orleans (pick No. 14) and Seattle (pick No. 16) could be thinking of going quarterback.

As our Tony Pauline reported, the Broncos are one of those quarterback-needy teams looking to trade up in the draft.

Payton has shown that he doesn't mind being aggressive and he could pull the trigger to jump ahead of multiple quarterback-needy teams to land a guy like J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix, or one of their other top options.

The Denver Broncos have received multiple trade offers for their pick No. 12 per reports

While the Denver Broncos are viewed as one of many teams looking to trade up in the draft tomorrow night, there is a chance that they do the opposite.

The Broncos have garnered interest for pick No.12. Many people think teams will look to trade up in hopes of getting a top OL or CB prospect. If Denver allows the draft to play out how it does and if they don't end up being aggressive and trading up, they could stay at pick No. 12.

If there isn't a quarterback of their liking at pick No. 12, they may weigh their options and trade back for more picks if a team behind them gives them a good enough offer.

The draft is still over 24 hours away and many things can happen from now until then.

Do you think Denver will select a quarterback tomorrow night?