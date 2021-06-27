3 blockbuster NFL trades that could still happen this off-season

As the NFL off-season comes to an end, there is still time for some trades to shock the pro football world. NFL training camps start in the last week of July, and that leaves another month for teams to make blockbuster moves.

There’s been a lot of off-season chatter about high-profile players changing teams, and we have seen an unprecedented amount of player movement in 2021. From Stafford for Goff, the NFL Draft moves to the Chiefs trading for Orlando Brown Jr, there hasn’t been a dull moment this spring and summer.

What big moves could come in this NFL off-season?

So what big moves could still await us before the pre-season starts in August? Here are three blockbuster trades that could still be made this off-season.

#1 Aaron Rodgers

It’s been the story of this NFL off-season: Aaron Rodgers and his desire to leave the Green Bay Packers. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped the bombshell on the first day of this year’s NFL Draft that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

The reigning MVP has mostly stayed silent this off-season, leaving the Packers front office to do most of the talking. He has spent his off-season holidaying in Hawaii with his fiance, actress Shailene Woodley, and is preparing to take Tom Brady on at golf.

Of all the teams that have been reported as being interested in Rodgers, the Denver Broncos head the list. So far the Packers haven’t blinked and have refused to consider trading their star QB.

Now, this could all change quickly if the Broncos offer the Packers an unbelievable selection of first-round draft picks and players. We could yet see Aaron Rodgers playing in another uniform this season.

#2 Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans

The Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay has become a saga; in Houston, the Deshaun Watsons’ situation is a mess.

It all started with the star quarterback demanding a trade after the Texans' final game of last season. At the moment, Watson is facing 22 different accusations of sexual misconduct and could be suspended for the entire 2021 NFL season.

Yet, this is the NFL, and things can change quickly. Watson could still settle his lawsuits and become available for a trade before the season begins. He will likely face some kind of suspension from the NFL, but the Texans could decide to cut their losses and trade the quarterback for 25 cents on the dollar.

Stranger things have happened in the NFL, and we could yet see a Deshaun Watson trade this off-season.

#3 Chandler Jones

There has been much online chatter recently linking Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard with Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has a relationship with Jones dating back to New England, where he improved the Fins' pass rush.

Right now, it is just a rumor, though, but it would not be surprising to see Chandler Jones traded this year. The potentially scary pass-rushing tandem of JJ Watt and Chandler Jones may never play together in Arizona.

