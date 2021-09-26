NFL Trade Rumors: 3 NFC Teams that should trade for Lions' Jamie Collins

Jamie Collins Sr. will not be with the Detroit Lions for long. At least those are the team's expectations.

Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions are exploring a trade involving Collins. Last year, the linebacker had his best season outside the New England Patriots, but the team's choice is understandable.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say. They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match. The #Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say. They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match.

Collins was a Matt Patricia favorite, and now that the head coach is out of the job and the Lions have hired Dan Campbell for his place, it is customary to see changes, principally involving older players.

Detroit picked Campbell to conduct a complete rebuild, so it is time to seed rather than harvest.

3 NFC Teams that should trade for Lions' Jamie Collins

#1 - New York Giants

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coached Collins during his best years with the New England Patriots. Graham would probably like to have his old protégé in at his side in New York.

Collins also knows head coach Joe Judge because of the time they spent together with the Patriots.

The Giants do not have much quality in the linebacker position except for Blake Martinez, so Collins could slide into his old role on Graham's defense as the strongside linebacker or play alongside Martinez at the weakside spot. Neither Lorenzo Carter nor Tae Crowder would beat out Collins for one of the starting jobs.

Collins will undoubtedly be a captain in Graham's defense.

#2 - Los Angeles Rams

Collins could be the missing piece on the Los Angeles Rams defense.

Thanks to Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the defensive line and secondary are elite, but the Rams could use another talented and solid inside linebacker like Collins is. The Rams have many young players in the middle, and a veteran like Collins could only help the unit.

It is important to remember that Lions general manager Brad Holmes worked for the Rams and has already traded with Los Angeles once this season when he sent Matthew Stafford from Detroit to the Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

The Detroit Lions defense was a disaster in 2020, but Jamie Collins Sr. enjoyed his best season.

Collins recorded three pass breakups and an interception while covering the pass. He also had 11 total quarterback pressures and forced three fumbles in the 2020 NFL season.

Also Read

The Dallas Cowboys are without DeMarcus Lawrence, and his immediate backup, Dorance Armstrong, is also injured. The team needs pass-rushers. The secondary is also problematic, so adding a linebacker that can cover would also be essential to improve the defense.

Collins is a scheme-dependent player, but he has shown he does not need Bill Belichick to produce. He could also mentor Micah Parsons and help the rookie reach his true potential.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar