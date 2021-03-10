NFL Trade Rumors: 3 trades that can help the Cleveland Browns win the AFC North

The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that are on the rise in the NFL. Just four years after going 0-16, they are now among the contenders to hoist the Lombardi trophy at the end of the 2021 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 11-0 start to the 2020 NFL season meant that winning the division was a bit far-fetched for the Cleveland Browns. However, they finished just one win shy of the Steelers' 12-4 record.

The Browns did beat the Steelers in their first playoff game in 18 years and are well-equipped to beat them to the division title in 2021. However, they do still need to plug a few holes ahead of the new campaign.

Analyzing the safeties: Future looks bright after injuries forced plenty of shuffling



3 NFL Trades that can help the Browns win the AFC North division

The Cleveland Browns have needs on both, the offense as well as the defense, that they need to address. Below we list three moves that could help them bridge the gap on the Pittsburgh Steelers and potentially win the AFC North title.

#1 Trading for Marshon Lattimore

Houston Texans v New Orleans Saints

The Cleveland Browns' secondary was riddled with injuries throughout the 2020 NFL season. Grant Delpit picked up an injury during training camp while Greedy Williams suffered injuries throughout his sophomore season. They have an All-Pro cornerback in Denzel Ward who needs to be paired with another shut-out corner.

With the New Orleans Saints struggling with cap issues, the Browns can swoop in and make a move for former Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The trade should not cost much given the Saints' desperation to offload big and expiring contracts off their payroll. The trade will instantly help the Browns defense.

#2 Trading for Von Miller

Arizona Cardinals v Denver Broncos

One position group that lacked talent overall was the linebackers. B. J. Goodson was the anchor on the Cleveland Browns' defense and is currently an unrestricted free agent who will demand a big contract ahead of the new NFL season.

The Browns can significantly improve their linebacker unit by adding Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. With the Broncos in rebuild mode, the 31-year-old will be looking to join a team capable of competing for the Lombardi trophy.

Von Miller: 94.6 career PFF Grade



Given his age and his expiring contract, Miller ideally won't cost much to a potential suitor. If the Browns were interested, they could acquire the former All-Pro with a third-round pick and a future protected pick.

#3 Signing Kyle Van Noy

Cincinnati Bengals v Miami Dolphins

Myles Garrett is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Before being sidelined and missing games due to COVID-19, he was on track to lead the league in sacks. That was despite being double-teamed on a large percentage of passing plays.

No one on the other side of the Cleveland Browns defensive line could take advantage of the situation. Olivier Vernon was starting to make an impact before he, too, was out for the 2020 NFL season with an ACL injury.

Kyle Van Noy signed a hefty contract in the 2020 NFL offseason with the Miami Dolphins before being released this past week due to cap space issues. Even though he wasn’t as productive with the Dolphins as he was with the New England Patriots, he is still a premier pass rusher and a leader in the dressing room. Van Noy could be the Cleveland Browns' only big splash in free agency this NFL off-season.