3 potential trade candidates for the Green Bay Packers before the 2021 training camp

No team has had a more drama-filled off-season than the Green Bay Packers. The usually quiet and conservative franchise have found themselves making unwanted headlines due to the Aaron Rodgers saga.

As training camp approaches, the Packers' front office is still working to resolve the situation with their star quarterback. They have stood firm on their stance that they are not trading Rodgers, but is that being tested by other teams' offers? And which other players could be on the move from Lambeau before the pre-season gets underway?

Here's a look at three players who may not be wearing the Green Bay Packers' uniform come training camp.

Three players Green Bay Packers could trade before training camp

#1 Aaron Rodgers

The man who has dominated NFL headlines this off-season, Aaron Rodgers, could still be moved before training camp. While that appears unlikely, the Green Bay Packers management may finally decide it may be best for everyone if they trade the reigning MVP before the pre-season begins.

The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders have been linked with Rodgers, but most NFL teams would be interested if they know if Rodgers is available.

It’s going to take multiple first-round draft picks or several star players to get the Packers to listen to trade offers, though.

#2 Josh Jackson

The 25-year-old cornerback has not lived up to his potential since he was drafted 45th overall by the Green Bay Packers at the 2018 NFL Draft. He recorded just 21 tackles last season, doing so in limited game time.

Green Bay drafted another cornerback, Eric Stokes, in the first round of this year’s draft, so Jackson’s time in Green Bay may be nearly up. The Packers could look for a late-round draft pick for the young cornerback.

#3 Blake Bortles

If star quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to end his holdout and return to Lambeau for this year’s training camp, Blake Bortles could be cut or traded. The veteran NFL quarterback was signed by the Packers this off-season before mini-camp.

Green Bay have also signed backup quarterback Kurt Benkert, and it seems unlikely that Blake Bortles will be needed if Rodgers returns. The Packers could look to trade the 29-year-old QB to a team like the New York Jets, who seek a veteran play-caller.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars starting QB led the franchise to the NFL playoffs in 2017.

