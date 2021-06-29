3 potential trade candidates for the New Orleans Saints before the 2021 training camp

The New Orleans Saints enter this season with some big questions to answer. The first is: Who will be the franchise’s starting quarterback after Drew Brees retired this offseason? That question may be answered at the Saints' upcoming training camp.

Head coach Sean Payton will decide between last season’s backup QB’s Jameis Winston and Taysum Hill. Aside from the looming quarterback battle, some New Orleans players may not be on the roster come training camp for various reasons.

Here's a look at three players who may not be wearing the Saints uniform come training camp.

#1 - Trevor Siemian

NFL veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian could find himself moved to another team before training camp. The Saints drafted Notre Dame rookie QB Ian Book in the fourth round, so Siemian now finds himself fourth on the depth chart.

The 29-year-old may ask for a trade or the team could look to see if they can get anything in return for the six-foot-three quarterback. Siemian has previously been a member of the Broncos, Titans, Jets and Vikings.

#2 - Ty Montgomery

The former wide receiver, now running back Ty Montgomery, might be seeking a trade before the pre-season begins in August. The six-season veteran is the fourth string running back on the Saints roster and is unlikely to see much game time in 2021 unless there are several injuries.

Montgomery has been a productive NFL player during his career and, at just 28, he still has a few good seasons left in him. He has played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

#3 - C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Feisty Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson may be on the move as part of a big move from the New Orleans front office. There has been a lot of chatter online about the Saints trading for Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard.

Now, to make this trade work and remain under the salary cap, the Saints would have to send multiple players to the Dolphins in return.

The 23-year-old Gardner-Johnson could be a trade chip the Saints use to get the Fins to agree to part ways with Howard.

