3 realistic landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. if WR clears waivers

After the Cleveland Browns released Odell Beckham Jr., instant speculation about where the receiver would be playing next began to circulate. Players of Odell's quality don't often become available in the middle of the season, and anyone who's contending for a Super Bowl should look for his services.

There will be no shortage of teams hoping to get Beckham Jr. on the market if he clears waivers, so let's look at some of the most exciting options for the players.

3 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr.

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are short of receiving options following the release of Henry Ruggs because of his pending trial from DUI resulting in death, and there are only four wide receivers on their roster right now.

As a 5-2 team and AFC West leader, Las Vegas should be making moves to strengthen its roster and make for a better push for a playoff spot. Signing Odell Beckham Jr. would represent a quality signing for a position of need almost free. It doesn't get much better than that.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have been short of receiving options all season, as they were expecting Michael Thomas to return from the PUP list. But it was revealed this week that he will be out for the season as his ankle injury continues to nag him even after surgery.

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

With Odell joining the Saints, there would be at least something to be hopeful about for the passing offense, especially now that Jameis Winston is out for the season as well. Beckham Jr. would attract the attention of opposing defenses and, as a natural consequence, the other receivers would get more space and opportunities to produce. Sean Payton would love a weapon of his quality.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

If Beckham Jr. joins forces with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, they will make a fantastic trio with essential qualities for any offense. It would be an excellent opportunity to revive his career, as he would not be the primary option for defenses to care about. He would also slot right into the outside receiver position.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN With around $8M left on Beckham's salary, nine NFL teams have at least that much cap space per NFLPA data.



Jaguars $27.8M

Eagles $20.9M

Broncos $13.4M

Seahawks $12.6M

Panthers $11.1M

Chargers $10.3M

Steelers $10.2M

Wash. $9.3M

With around $8M left on Beckham's salary, nine NFL teams have at least that much cap space per NFLPA data.

Jaguars $27.8M
Eagles $20.9M
Broncos $13.4M
Seahawks $12.6M
Panthers $11.1M
Chargers $10.3M
Steelers $10.2M
Wash. $9.3M
Bengals $8.5M

The best way to accelerate the development of young quarterbacks is by strengthening the roster for him. Give Herbert more weapons and he'll flourish even more.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar