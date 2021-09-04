NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs should sign John Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the fastest and best wide receivers in the NFL with Tyreek Hill. But their receiving unit still lacks explosiveness.

#Raiders WR John Brown requested his release and the team granted it, per source. "Smoke" is back on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

The Chiefs could use another speedster in their receiving unit and free agent John Brown could be the perfect acquisition. Here's why

Three reasons the Kansas City Chiefs should sign John Brown

# 1 - His speed

Brown has 4.34 speed, but that might be selling him short. Brown can fly past the fastest cornerbacks in football and has done so for seven years. His average yards per reception throughout his career is 14.8. On-screen passes, he can accelerate in a flash and run away from the fastest defensive backs.

Brown has shown his speed is helpful on more than just deep routes. During his time with the Buffalo Bills, Brown ran all kinds of routes. He ran screens, crossing routes, and made contested catches near the out-of-bounds marker. Before Stefon Diggs came to Buffalo in 2020, Brown was the man in 2019. He wouldn't be the number one option with the Chiefs, but they wouldn't need him to be.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, John Brown is the first Bills player with 750 receiving yards through 10 games since Lee Evans in 2006 https://t.co/IkceivNGiR — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 17, 2019

# 2 - Chiefs would have one of the fastest wide receiver quartets ever

Mecole Hardman is the second wide receiver on the depth chart as it stands. Hardman has 4.33 quickness and is poised for a breakout season. Even if Brown signs, the Chiefs could use Hardman on the outside and let Brown play in the slot.

Hill, Brown, and Hardman are a lethal trio themselves. And it only gets more dangerous when you add Demarcus Robinson. Robinson earned 449 and 466 yards over 2019 and 2020, respectively. Robinson projects to be their special teams' returner while Hardman gets more snaps on offense. He only has 4.59 speed, but that's still good as a fourth option.

# 3 - The Chiefs would be unguardable all over the field

The cast of weapons mentioned around Patrick Mahomes doesn't even include Travis Kelce yet. Kelce can run different routes and is a monster after the catch. Defenses would have to choose which of Kelce, Hill, or Brown they'd want to take their attention off of on every play.

Hardman and Robinson would be afterthoughts in their opponents' gameplan. They'd make defenses pay for that. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is also expected to have a breakout season at running back.

If anything else, Brown would give them depth if someone went down with an injury. Brown's health has been inconsistent, but the Chiefs are deep and could afford it if he misses some time. The Chiefs are imposing without Brown, but with him, they'd be unguardable.

Edited by Henno van Deventer