Three reasons why NFL teams should give Richard Sherman a chance

It's crazy to think Richard Sherman is still a free agent. Sherman is a future Hall of Famer, and the former 49ers cornerback is available for teams to sign, and several teams should consider signing him.

.Sherman has battled legal problems over the past few months. However, sources close to him suggest that he is now over those issues and in a better mental space. Sherman is a legendary player, one of the modern greats. His experience can make up for whatever physical deficiencies he has, and his winning mentality could lead to a secondary. Here are some teams that should consider signing Richard Sherman

Touchdown Wire @TheNFLWire Richard Sherman recently spoke with Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar about his personal life, and his NFL future. touchdownwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/23/ric… Richard Sherman recently spoke with Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar about his personal life, and his NFL future. touchdownwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/23/ric…

Teams that should sign Sherman

1 - Detroit Lions

The Lions' cornerback room was decimated after two severe injuries to their two young cornerbacks. Second-year player Jeff Okudah is out with a season-ending Achilles injury. His replacement, Ifeatu Melifonwu, exited the game at Lambeau Field and is set to miss time. Signing Sherman could fill the void and add some much-needed experience to help younger players. The Lions are now relying on A.J. Parker and Bobby Price. Both of these players were undrafted rookies now learning on the job. They need help, and Sherman can provide it by laying the foundations in Motor City.

Dave Birkett @davebirkett Dan Campbell said Ifeatu Melifonwu will be down “for a significant amount of time” with the quad injury he suffered yesterday. Bobby Price he an “encouraging” performance and could be next man up Dan Campbell said Ifeatu Melifonwu will be down “for a significant amount of time” with the quad injury he suffered yesterday. Bobby Price he an “encouraging” performance and could be next man up

2 - New York Jets

Robert Saleh and Sherman share a great relationship. Sherman spoke glowingly about the former 49ers defensive coordinator. Saleh is embarking on a challenging rebuilding job in New York. His Jets started 0-2, and the pass defense is resembling a sieve right now. Sherman understands Saleh's coaching principles and knows the scheme. Sherman can help Saleh get his message across to new players and instantly improve the defense. Saleh and Sherman worked together in Seattle and San Francisco. Their relationship is strong, and Sherman holds a ton of respect for the new head coach.

"He's able to rally men. He's a leader of men, and that goes a long way. He's a great leader of men. And he's not stubborn. He doesn't just think he has all the answers. He comes up with a great plan and evolves it with his players. He's a great human being. It makes you want to fight for him."

Also Read

3 - San Francisco 49ers

The Niners have injury problems at cornerback as well. The loss of Jason Verrett has removed a veteran voice from the position group. Sherman knows the locker room, and they know him. Therefore there shouldn't be any problems if Sherman rejoins the team. The Niners run a defensive scheme that suits Sherman's skill set, and a reunion could happen, especially when the Niners must stop Stafford and Wilson from winning the division.

Edited by Henno van Deventer