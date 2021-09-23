NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Players the Packers should pursue before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The Green Bay Packers are in "win-now" mode. With Aaron Rodgers likely to leave the team at the end of the 2021 NFL season, the Packers have to go all-in this year to win the Super Bowl.

The Packers suffered an ugly loss in their season-opener against the New Orleans Saints and weren't too convincing for three quarters in their Week 2 clash against a sub-par Detroit Lions team.

Fortunately, it's early in the season and the trade window is still open. The Packers can address areas of concern and load the roster with players who will help with their quest for a Lombardi trophy.

But who should they target?

Three trade ideas for the Packers

#1 - William Jackson III, CB, Washington Football Team

The Packers' secondary has given up seven touchdowns in two games and managed only one interception. They are in desperate need of a talented cornerback and Washington Football Team's William Jackson III might be the answer.

Last year, Jackson had his second-best season in the NFL. He allowed a 52% pass completion rate to opposition quarterbacks. In two games this year, the cornerback has allowed seven catches on thirteen targets.

Jackson would fit like a glove on a team that needs help in defense.

#2 - Trey Flowers, EDGE, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions won't be competitive this season because they have one of the least talented rosters in the NFL. But they do have Trey Flowers, one of the most coveted pass rushers in the league.

He already has one forced fumble and 0.5 sacks on a defense that has allowed 76 points through two games this year.

Granted, the Packers have Za'Darius Smith on the roster, but he struggled with a back injury throughout training camp and went to the IR after only 18 snaps. The Packers are still trying to find their first sack of the season. The team needs to improve its pass-rush. Adding Flowers would do that, and he would be impactful with or without Smith by his side.

#3 - Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

The Texans are widely considered by many to be the worst team in the NFL this season. The win against the Jacksonville Jaguars surprised almost everyone, and Texans fans likely won't have much more to celebrate this season.

The Texans' starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who played well in the first two games of the season, was placed on IR, and rookie third-round selection David Mills will start in Week 3.

Brandin Cooks is 27 and is in his prime. Should he spend his best years in a dysfunctional and rebuilding team, or go to one where he will have more space to shine because defenses will focus on Davante Adams?

And with Cooks on the roster, the Packers would have an extremely competent WR2, something that Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard don't offer.

