NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers hints interest in playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers has had a pretty eventful off-season and first three weeks of the 2021-2022 NFL season. The off-season drama began when he stated his disappointment in how the Green Bay Packers' brass handled the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Love was drafted just months after Rodgers carried the Packers to the NFC Championship game. Although they suffered a loss in that game to the San Francisco 49ers, it was evident that Rodgers was still well in his prime.

This led to all sorts of drama over the next year or so with Rodgers stating how the organization should be better at communicating, especially with somebody who has been with the organization since the 2005 NFL Draft and has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in league history.

Aaron Rodgers has praise for the Steel City

Rodgers was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. During the interview, Rodgers spoke of his affinity for not only the city of Pittsburgh but for their head coach Mike Tomlin as well.

"I've been around a lot of Pittsburgh people over the years and I've loved my time with all of them. I've learned to speak the language really well, which has allowed me to follow and become a big fan of Pittsburgh Dad (which is an online series that follows a blue-collar Pittsburgh guy)," Rodgers said.

Tone Digs @ToneDigz



#PatMcAfeeShowLive Oh so Aaron seems to love Pittsburgh. That could be interesting this off-season… Oh so Aaron seems to love Pittsburgh. That could be interesting this off-season…



#PatMcAfeeShowLive https://t.co/LAw7NxFhwV

Rodgers also spoke about the city of Pittsburgh and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

"It's a great blue-collar town," Rodgers said. "A lot of great people live there. It's got great history, that city. Mike Tomlin has been there forever. I have a ton of respect for Mike. I think he's a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads. I love the way that he talks after games. He always seems to keep things really even-keel. It looks like he's someone the players really love playing for."

Could Aaron Rodgers trade green and yellow for black and gold?

Typically, this would just sound like your normal quarterback speaking of having respect for your opponents in the upcoming game. There is, however, a slight twist to this because of an off-season conversation. Before Rodgers reported to Green Bay in the off-season, it was reported that he and the Packers came to an agreement that, after this year, Rodgers could decide whether or not he returns.

On the flip side, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 39 years old and looking every bit of 59. His playing has eroded over the last few years as his age, combined with his many years of physical play, have finally taken their toll.

Also Read

The off-season next year should be very interesting. With the Steelers possibly looking to move away from Big Ben after this year, you can be certain that this interview will rear its ugly head during that time.

Edited by Samuel Green