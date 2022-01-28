NFL Trade Rumors: Saints star publicly recruits Aaron Rodgers to join New Orleans

There have been no further developments with regards to Aaron Rodgers' future following the Green Bay Packers' exit from the playoffs. As various franchises have begun to look for their next quarterback, rumors around the NFL continue to spread about where Rodgers will play next year. That is if he does not choose to retire, which isn't entirely off the table.

One team who may be interested in his services is the New Orleans Saints, who are currently looking for a new head coach following the news that Sean Payton, who after 16 seasons with the team, will not return in 2022.

Recently, Saints star defensive end Cam Jordan publicly recruited Rodgers in an interview on ESPN's Get Up. When asked what his message was to entice him to play in Louisiana next season, Jordan replied by suggesting the 10-time Pro Bowler could have his pick of any coach he wants.

"I heard he had some rifts with his last head coach, so I’m just saying, maybe come pick one out!"

Jordan, who led the Saints in sacks with 12.5 in the 2021 season, continued by suggesting that perhaps a "top tier" quarterback like Rodgers could have a say in who he gets to play under.

"I’m not sure what kind of, like, access top tier quarterbacks get, I’m a defensive end I just worry about hitting the next quarterback. But, you know, quarterbacks normally have a bit more executive say than regular players, so I’m just saying, maybe this could help us out in the long run."

You can't blame Jordan for trying to entice Rodgers to come and play for the Saints, and he is widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Recently, though, his career has come under scrutiny following the Packers' 10-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers this post-season, a defeat that leaves him with an 0-4 record against the them in the playoffs.

Where to next for Aaron Rodgers?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

There have been several rumored landing spots for Rodgers in 2022. One team that may be the new favorites: the Denver Broncos. With the news that the Broncos are hiring Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Packers offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021, many believe he could potentially take his quarterback from Green Bay and star receiver Davante Adams with him.

The Super Bowl XLV winner enjoyed three productive years in Green Bay with Hackett as his offensive coordinator. In those years, he threw for a total of 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions.

There's no doubt that he still has the capability to lead an NFL franchise in what could be the twilight of his career. One imagines the four-time First Team All Pro quarterback would like to have one last shot at winning another, ring given the disappointing end to the 2021 season.

