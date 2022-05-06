NFL Rumors: Insider boldly predicts Aaron Rodgers will retire after the 2022 season

In March, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers finally agreed to a contract extension, ending rumors that he may retire or ask to be traded. They eventually agreed on a three-year, $150 million extension for the Super Bowl XLV winner.

However, one NFL insider believes that, even if he were to walk away from guaranteed money by doing so, Rodgers might retire after the 2022 season. CBS Sports Insider Jason La Canfora thinks the 38-year old will hang up his cleats after this campaign.

Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora Never too soon for 2022 NFL bold predictions. Look into my crystal ball here: cbssports.com/nfl/news/10-bo… Never too soon for 2022 NFL bold predictions. Look into my crystal ball here: cbssports.com/nfl/news/10-bo…

La Canfora made several bold predictions, including that the Packers will trade Jordan Love and Deshaun Watson will play fewer than eight games, and he had this to say about Rodgers:

"Green Bay won't be the same this season. He keeps losing more and more of his guys. Davante Adams is gone and his offensive line might be starting to look much different in 2023. Yes, walking away from another $60M guaranteed in 2023 sounds crazy to most of us."

He went on:

"But I anticipate some real regression from this group and they will be in decline and this cat does his own thing and revels in it. Would it really be out of character to put the Packers through all this drama the last two offseasons just to hang it up in the middle of a new extension?"

How will Rodgers and the Packers offense fare in 2022?

The back-to-back MVP clearly still has everything needed to play the quarterback position at a high level. His receivers may be where the Packers fall short. The Packers did not draft a wide receiver in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, a tradition of theirs since 1988.

They did add Christian Watson to their roster in the second-round and he was considered one of the most athletic receivers in the entire draft. They also added receivers Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure to add some extra firepower. This must have pleased Rodgers, though they will need some more help if they want to be in with a realistic shout of winning the Super Bowl.

The Packers definitely helped their quarterback in the draft with their offensive line selections. They drafted Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom with the 92nd and 140th picks respectively.

PFF College @PFF_College



Zach Tom: 92.1 Pass Blocking Grade in 2021 (1st among P5 Tackles)



Aaron Rodgers and the Sean Rhyan: 1 sack allowed since 2020Zach Tom: 92.1 Pass Blocking Grade in 2021 (1st among P5 Tackles)Aaron Rodgers and the @packers add some BEEF on the O-line Sean Rhyan: 1 sack allowed since 2020Zach Tom: 92.1 Pass Blocking Grade in 2021 (1st among P5 Tackles)Aaron Rodgers and the @packers add some BEEF on the O-line 💪 https://t.co/2t5SxAbzfi

Last year, the Packers won the NFC North with a 13-4 record. They were the top seed in the NFC but fell 13-10 in the divisional game to the San Francisco 49ers.

It remains to be seen if they have done enough this offseason. Can they get Rodgers his second Super Bowl, or will they fall short as the season progresses?

LIVE POLL Q. Are Green Bay a better side now than they were in 2021? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell