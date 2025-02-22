Aaron Rodgers rumors: Browns to 'evaluate' 4x MVP as potential Deshaun Watson replacement

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly consider Aaron Rodgers as part of their quarterback scouting process this offseason to replace Deshaun Watson who is out injured. However, many analysts are skeptical about the potential match.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler spoke about it on SportsCenter on Friday:

"I do look at Cleveland because I'm told from sources there that every quarterback with any sort of starter's experience they are going to evaluate and look at as a potential option. So, you have to include Aaron Rodgers in that. But probably doesn't make a lot of sense there."

Fowler also had reservations about Cleveland as a destination:

"People I've talked to around the league do not see a natural fit for Aaron Rodgers. But probably doesn't make a lot of sense there."

The New York Jets' recent move to release Aaron Rodgers has generated debate regarding possible landing spots. The 41-year-old quarterback had a tough season in 2024, rebounding from his 2023 Achilles injury to play every 17 regular-season games.

The four-time MVP threw 368-of-584 passes for 3,897 yards. He threw 28 touchdown passes while keeping interceptions to 11, even though the Jets went 5-12.

Would Cleveland qualify for Aaron Rodgers' requirements?

In a recent meeting with TMZ on Thursday, Rodgers detailed two definite requirements of his new team. "If they want you," he declared as his first requirement, followed by "If they got a good team."

NFL.com's Friday analysis pointed to a central problem: the majority of quarterback-starved teams do not have championship-caliber rosters. The report added Rodgers' 2024 season exhibited "flashes of his classic arm" but also displayed a "less mobile QB who wanted to avoid hits at all costs."

The NFL's free agency window opens March 12, and several teams other than Cleveland are looking for quarterback answers. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams may be in play.

Cleveland might see Rodgers as a bridge quarterback while bringing along a young quarterback. His experience and accolades - four NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl win - add leadership value to any roster.

But concerns remain about whether he can help take an offense to the heights he did with Green Bay. Each side has several things to consider as the free agency period looms, and there is no indication of reciprocal interest from either side.

