NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers spotted with Denver Broncos' John Elway

In a potentially juicy development in the Aaron Rodgers saga, former NFL punter Pat McAfee noted that the Denver Broncos president of football operations, John Elway, has been in touch with the quarterback this offseason.

On his podcast "Pat McAfee Show," the retired star played a clip of a Denver Broncos insider revealing that Elway and Rodgers were spotted playing golf together in California earlier this month.

ALLEGEDLY John Elway & Aaron Rodgers were spotted golfing together in California a few weeks ago #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Mp4iwKRNsJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 19, 2021

What does this mean for Rodgers and Denver?

John Elway famously convinced Peyton Manning to join the Denver Broncos in 2012 when he was the team's general manager. The quarterback won an MVP and made it to two Super Bowls, winning one in his time with the team.

The Broncos have long been considered among the frontrunners to land Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. If the reports are true, then Elway and the Broncos may just be laying the groundwork to land the three-time MVP.

What does this mean for Elway?

This story is primarily about Aaron Rodgers but one of the subplots about this development is John Elway.

The former quarterback is no longer running the team but is still involved in helping the franchise build a roster capable of winning the Super Bowl. However, a move of this nature is usually reserved for the team's general manager.

So did Elway's meeting with Rodgers encroach on current general manager George Payton's authority? Did Elway approach Aaron Rodgers on his own accord or was he directed by the current general manager to meet with the quarterback?

John Elway in the house for first day of Phase II. #9sports pic.twitter.com/7ZKa6PsEDC — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 17, 2021

John Elway's final act?

John Elway has always been one to go out on top. He finished his career in 1998 on the back of two successive Super Bowl victories. With Elway transitioning to a supporting role this offseason, could landing Rodgers be his parting gift to the Broncos?

Aaron Rodgers

If the Broncos land Rodgers, the veteran is likely to get credit for it. It would also wipe out memories of the difficulties the Broncos have endured over the past five seasons with Elway in-charge.

In other words, if Elway could seal the deal and land Rodgers, he could ride off into the sunset with another feather in his cap.

But was the golf trip enough to win over Aaron Rodgers? Only time will tell.