NFL Rumors: Are the Green Bay Packers seeking trades to bolster the defense?

For the Green Bay Packers, the first two weeks of the NFL season have been a tale of two sides of a coin. In Week 1, they were shell-shocked by a score of 38-3 and the defense gave up five passing touchdowns to the New Orleans Saints.

Week 2 saw a vast improvement against the Detroit Lions, but the defense still left some meat on the bone against a team that they were expected to throttle in the first place. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff had a 97.7 QBR and the Green Bay Packers' defense could only muster one sack against the Lions' offensive line.

After giving up a total of 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns to the Lions' combination of T.J. Hockenson and Quintez Cephus, the Packers are reportedly seeking help at the linebacker position.

Green Bay Packers trade rumors

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Green Bay Packers are calling around to find viable trade options to get help at the linebacker position. The problem the Packers may encounter is that the season is already two weeks in.

Let's take a look at three defensive players that they should target, either for a trade or r the waiver wire.

#1 - Chandler Jones

With their star Za'Darius Smith on injured reserve, Chandler Jones would be just what the doctor ordered for the Green Bay Packers. Even after his dominant five sacks on opening day, it looks as if he may still exit the Arizona Cardinals soon.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Jones and the Cardinals are far apart in negotiations with no communication for weeks on either side. Jones has double-digit sacks each season that he has played in every game, so it would be an immediate upgrade for the Packers on the defensive side of the ball.

#2 - Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings star defensive end Danielle Hunter is one of the most productive and fastest defensive ends in the game today. Since his entry into the league in 2015, he has totaled 58.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three pass deflections and two touchdowns.

In the off-season, the Vikings re-worked his contract to advance his money for this year and delay the decision of whether or not to keep him long-term. The Packers could now strike with a viable trade offer and immediately strengthen their pass rush.

#3 - Sean Lee

The former Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker was a highly productive player. Although Lee is a current free agent, the two-time pro bowler has 802 tackles and four sacks from during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-2020.

Lee is as sure a tackler as they come and if the first two weeks are any indication (especially the Saints game in week 1), the Green Bay Packers are in need of some defensive players that can make stops in the middle of the field.

Lee would not only serve as an upgrade in tackling but his leadership skills are second to none. He is able to diagnose offenses quickly, which allows him to make impactful plays.

Whatever the Green Bay Packers decide, they may want to do it quickly as their next scheduled games are against the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

