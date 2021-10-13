NFL Rumors: Could Blake Bortles join the Seahawks to fill in for injured Russell Wilson?

Forgotten man Blake Bortles could be close to being handed an NFL lifeline. When Russell Wilson injured his finger against the LA Rams, the Seahawks' season was put into chaos so early in the year, and now Bortles could be back in the league.

It is thought that back-up quarterback Geno Smith will take the reigns until Wilson returns, however according to Field Yates of ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks are working out free agent Blake Bortles.

Most likely seen as a back-up to Geno Smith, Bortles could come in and be a serviceable quarterback if called upon. With only Jake Luton and Smith on the roster, the Seahawks have moved to solidify their quarterback room.

Geno Smith was serviceable in his cameo against the LA Rams, throwing for 131 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception as Seattle fell 17-26.

Bortles familiar with Seahawks offense

Picked in the 2014 NFL Draft at No. 3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bortles spent five years with the franchise before moving on to the Rams and the Denver Broncos while having a short stay in Green Bay. What might help Bortles in his bid to find himself onto the Seahawks roster is that during his time with the Rams, Bortles was coached by Shane Waldron.

Waldron is now the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks, so both he and Bortles are familiar with each other and how they would like to operate. So learning the Seattle offense would presumably not take Bortles very long.

This could work in Bortles' favor, but it remains to be seen if he will be signed by the Seahawks, with Wilson reportedly set to miss at least four weeks with his finger injury and an open spot for a back-up quarterback.

Should Geno Smith struggle during his time as a starter, Pete Carroll could use Bortles to help steady the ship if Smith cannot.

Should the Seahawks sign Bortles, then the franchise is going to have two decent quarterbacks on its roster to help keep the team's playoff hopes alive in what is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.

