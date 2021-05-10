NFL Trade Rumors: Denver Broncos could be the top landing spot for Aaron Rodgers

The Denver Broncos have a good team overall. All that the Broncos lack is a competent quarterback. The last time they won a Super Bowl was with Peyton Manning, who retired soon after. Ever since, the Broncos have been in search of a quarterback to lead them to yet another Super Bowl.

The Broncos haven't found that quarterback in this year's draft. But if you have a chance of landing the reigning NFL MVP, it would be delusional not to make the best package available to get him. It also works to your advantage when the player himself wants to come and join your team.

NFL insider @AdamSchefter went on the OG @dpshow to clear a few things up about the @AaronRodgers12 & the #Packers story..



He confirmed Aaron & his team did NOT leak the story & DID NOT want to go public. Schefty himself chose to release the story on Draft day #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/os7bAFQGTJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 6, 2021

Aaron Rodgers’ drama with the Packers has been going on for some time now. He has made it very clear to his teammates that he is not looking to come back this season. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is already exploring options for QB for offseason training. That has led many NFL insiders to believe that Rodgers' time with the Packers has come to an end.

In view of Rodgers' situation, one of the top teams to land the NFL MVP is the Denver Broncos.

Aaron Rodgers could lead the Broncos to the Super Bowl again

When the Denver Broncos won the last Super Bowl with Peyton Manning, he was at the tail end of his career. He was about done. By trading for Aaron Rodgers, the Broncos will get an even better player who still has a lot left in his tank.

Rodgers' individual talent is enough to make any team better. Time and again, he has pulled magic out of his helmet to grab a last-minute victory for the Packers. In his 16 years as an NFL player, he has already achieved a Hall of Fame career. But that’s not enough for him, as he wants to add to his legacy and win more Super Bowl rings for himself.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly mocked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in team group chats by calling him Jerry Krause, per @BobMcGinn 🤯 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/1CNS0Cw580 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2021

The Denver Broncos have a stout defense. They have playmakers on offense. They are ready to win now. All they need is a player like Aaron Rogers at the helm to lead them to another Super Bowl.

If the Broncos can make the trade work, we will see Aaron Rodgers go head-to-head with Partick Mahomes in the AFC West. Now, who wouldn't be excited to see that?