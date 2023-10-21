Broncos trade rumors: Denver listening to offers with $245,000,000 Russell Wilson's future in doubt

Russell Wilson is the $245 million franchise quarterback of the Denver Broncos but the team is near the bottom of the league to start the season. Denver is sitting with a 1-5 record despite hiring a Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton in the offseason.

Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the team is listening to offers as the trade deadline looms on October 31:

"The Denver Broncos are not having a fire sale despite a troubling start to their season. Multiple people with the team told me that they will listen to offers on every player but aren’t selling the roster.

"I was told to look for them to move pieces on the defensive side of the ball. I expect Sean Payton to have a strong hand in all of these decisions as the team continues to back his vision and beliefs."

This would include Russell Wilson, who's having a great season despite the Broncos' record. He has 1,250 yards, 12 touchdowns to five interceptions so far in six starts in 2023. The nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller is four touchdowns shy of his total for the 2022 season.

There have been rumors that Payton could sit Wilson and start backup Jared Stidham at some point despite the former's numbers. It could be a sign that Payton is looking to move in another direction come the 2024 season.

How much would it cost Denver to trade Russell Wilson in 2023?

While it seems unlikely, Denver trading the 35-year-old star would impact their salary cap significantly. It would be a $22 million cap hit this year and $107 million in dead cap space.

His contract doesn't have a no-trade clause, but the team might have to make a decision on his future in the upcoming offseason.

There are a couple of top quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. If the team continues at its current pace, they will own a top-three pick and a shot at either player. We'll see if Payton sticks with Wilson beyond this season or the Broncos can turn it around.

