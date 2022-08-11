NFL Rumors: Browns urged to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson faces lengthy suspension 

Jimmy Garoppolo's future is a topic of much debate, with the San Francisco 49ers quarterback finding himself in limbo. Towards the end of July, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that San Francisco was all aboard the Trey Lance express.

While Jimmy Garoppolo waits to find a destination for the 2022 season, another quarterback is playing a waiting game of his own. Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is on hold while his six-game suspension is being appealed by the NFL.

This puts the Browns in a difficult situation too. The expectation is that Watson will miss the entire 2022 season, so they have a decision to make. Either start one of the three backup quarterbacks they recently signed, or land their fifth quarterback of the offseason.

ESPN's Chris Canty believes the Browns should go for the wantaway 49ers quarterback if Deshaun Watson does receive a lengthy ban. Here's what he said:

"They should absolutely go after Jimmy Garoppolo... Based on what the quarterback room looks like for the Cleveland Browns right now, Jimmy Garoppolo represents a better talent than anybody else."

Could Deshaun Watson's potential suspension move the Browns to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed an initial six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. She was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA to oversee the case. In her 16-page report, she noted that Watson's pattern of behavior was more egregious than any case previously reviewed by the NFL. She also said that Watson had shown no remorse in this case.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



es.pn/3JHLEzE More on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying Tuesday that the league is seeking a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson because the QB's actions were “egregious” and “predatory behavior”, via @Jeff_Legwold More on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying Tuesday that the league is seeking a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson because the QB's actions were “egregious” and “predatory behavior”, via @Jeff_Legwold:es.pn/3JHLEzE

Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league has reviewed the evidence, outlining Watson's behavior. As such, the NFL has since filed an appeal. The league is reportedly looking for a long-term suspension for Watson.

Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is set to handle the appeal. While there is no timeline for the appeal to come to a conclusion, the league said it will be heard on an expedited basis.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Quotes from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the decision to appeal Watson suspension: Quotes from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the decision to appeal Watson suspension: https://t.co/73ZcKRvfym

The Browns are built to win now. They have a roster that could seriously compete for the AFC North and go far into the playoffs. If Deshaun Watson does miss the season, their quarterback room will consist of Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen.

Garoppolo is a better option than any of those three, but the Browns are not loaded with draft capital after the Deshaun Watson trade. The Browns sent the Houston Texans a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 and 2024 first-round picks, a 2022 fourth-round selection, a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024. But that doesn't mean it won't happen.

#1 Kittle Fan @kittlefacts Kareem Hunt wants traded, Jimmy G is available, the Browns might lose Watson for the season. I’m just saying Kareem Hunt wants traded, Jimmy G is available, the Browns might lose Watson for the season. I’m just saying

Jimmy Garoppolo, then, could very well be a tempting option for the Browns. However, there are two obstacles to any trade for the 49ers quarterback. First, Garoppolo is owed $25 million this season, which could hinder a possible trade. Second, the Browns emptied the treasure chest to trade for Watson and have precious little talent to offer the 49ers in a trade.

We will see what happens with both Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson in the coming weeks.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell