NFL Rumors: Why the Texans would be the ideal fit for Cam Newton

Cam Newton is a first-round first pick. In 2011, during his rookie season, he won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. In 2015, Newton won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and was named the NFL Most Valuable Player. He was also voted three times to the Pro Bowl (2011, 2013, 2015).

Cam Newton is a free agent today. The New England Patriots released the former MVP days before the beginning of the season.

Why the Texans would be the ideal fit for Cam Newton

The Houston Texans are the worst team in the NFL. That's undeniable. The team has enormous problems on both sides of the ball.

On defense, the team ranked third-worst in the league last season, and there are no signs that this year will be any different. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the unity ranking even lower, maybe even as the worst in the NFL.

On offense, there are even more problems. Deshaun Watson, the superstar quarterback worth 156 million, demands a trade and refuses to play. He also has legal concerns, with 22 lawsuits for some form of sexual misconduct.

The Texans' starting QB today is Tyrod Taylor, a sixth-round 180th pick who since entering the league in 2011, played for the Baltimore Ravens (2011-2014), the Buffalo Bills (2015-2017), Cleveland Browns (2018), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2020) until finally signing with the Texans for this season.

The other option is David Mills, a rookie selected in the third round with the 67th pick.

Cam Newton may not be the MVP he once was, but he's still better than Taylor and Mills and general manager Nick Caserio knows this.

Cam Newton and Nick Caserio

First-year GM Nick Caserio spent his last season with the New England Patriots. The same team Newton played last year. More than a connection between manager and player, there's an understanding.

Caserio saw Newton practicing every day. He also saw first-hand the QB's behavior off the field, in the locker room and day-to-day.

When asked recently about Newton, Caserio said, "We're always going to look at what's out there, alternative-wise. If there's a player that we feel can make sense for our team, we'll consider it."

He later added, "Whether is now, whether it's two weeks from now, a month from now, you know, we're just trying to make a smart decision about players that come on our team."

Cam Newton, the time is now

With only 17 games, teams can't afford to wait. It's crystal clear the Texans are the worst team in the league. So why wait a month to sign Newton?

The QB can instantly improve the team. Signing Cam Newton is bringing a player that ran for 12 TDs last season—the highest mark between QBs.

Also Read

New head coach David Culley wants to run more than pass—the Texans have five RBs in the final 53-man roster—so Newton and his athleticism fit like a glove in Culley's idea.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar