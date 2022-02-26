NFL Rumors: Cardinals identify Rob Gronkowski as possible replacement for Zach Ertz

The Arizona Cardinals have identified Rob Gronkowski as a possible replacement for Zach Ertz as the team looks for a new tight end for the 2022 season.

Gronk, a four-time Super Bowl winner, is a free agent this summer and may look to move away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the retirement of quarterback and friend Tom Brady.

Ertz may yet return to Arizona as he enters the off-season as an unrestricted free agent, but the Cardinals will have a vacancy at the tight end position in need of filling.

Ertz has hinted before at returning for the Cardinals following their 34-11 playoff exit against NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Ertz spoke about the team's "unfinished business."

"Obviously, it didn't end where we wanted it to, but I still feel like we have unfinished business as a team. I would love to be a part of it. But that just might be out of my control," Ertz said.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Zach Ertz: We still have unfinished business and I'd love to be a part of it. wp.me/pbBqYq-cbhl Zach Ertz: We still have unfinished business and I'd love to be a part of it. wp.me/pbBqYq-cbhl

After being traded to the Cardinals in October 2021, Ertz set an impressive franchise record given the number of games he has played in the last season.

In just 11 games, Ertz has set records in catches (56) and yards (573) at the tight end position, the highest since the Cardinals relocated to Phoenix in 1988.

Is Rob Gronkowski a viable option at TE for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022?

Gronkowski's 2021 season ended in disappointment as the Bucs were defeated by a time-expiring field goal from Matt Gay in a hectic NFC Divisional Round matchup against eventual Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams.

If Gronkowski is to return to the NFL in 2022 after he decides against retirement, he will look to join a team that has the caliber and potential to win the Super Bowl. The Cardinals fit that description and have an extremely talented roster, despite coming unstuck in the playoffs following a disappointing performance.

At 32 years of age, Gronkowski still had a productive season with little sign of decline. He was ranked seventh among all tight ends with 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games. So the statistics suggest he is still very much a serviceable player.

If possible, the Cardinals could do worse than sign Gronkowski for a year if they can't agree terms with Ertz or any of the other free agent tight ends. However, Gronkowski has suggested which quarterback he would enjoy playing with should he continue next season.

Chris Mason @ByChrisMason



"It’s Joe Burrow, man... in the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field. I just love his swag, too."

masslive.com/patriots/2022/… If Rob Gronkowski decides to keep playing, he's got his eye on one QB in particular:"It’s Joe Burrow, man... in the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field. I just love his swag, too." If Rob Gronkowski decides to keep playing, he's got his eye on one QB in particular: "It’s Joe Burrow, man... in the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field. I just love his swag, too."masslive.com/patriots/2022/…

He is obviously an admirer of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and who can blame him after Burrow's performances this season. Only time will tell whether we will see Gronk back in the NFL in 2022.

