NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers eyeing Sam Darnold replacement in veteran QB

There are reports that the Carolina Panthers are looking to unseat quarterback Sam Darnold as the team’s signal-caller for the 2022 season. One option that has been floating out there is Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Judd Zulgad of SKOR North reported, by way of Anthony Rizzuti of Yahoo.com, that the Panthers have called the Vikings about a potential trade for the three-time Pro Bowler. With respect to the Vikings, Zulgad has stated that the team has gotten the call:

“They have gotten a call,” Zulgad reported. “Now, from what I’ve heard, it went nowhere so far. But it’s interesting that the phone did ring... and on the other end of the line... the Carolina Panthers.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The quarterback carousel will soon spin. Could it send Kirk Cousins from Minnesota to Carolina? wp.me/pbBqYq-cd8d The quarterback carousel will soon spin. Could it send Kirk Cousins from Minnesota to Carolina? wp.me/pbBqYq-cd8d

The Minnesota quarterback is unwilling to take a pay cut as his $35 million base salary for 2022 is fully guaranteed. He is in the final year of a two-year, $66 million deal that was signed back in March 2020. In 2022, the Vikings would have a cap hit of $45 million as well as a dead cap of the same amount.

For Minnesota, the franchise tag for 2023 would cost more than $60 million, given that Washington has already tagged him twice and that he’d be in line for a 44-percent raise over his 2022 cap number.

According to Zulgad, the organization said that they don’t plan to trade Cousins as of now. That plan could change if Minnesota can try to get their quarterback to sign an extension that lessens his cap number and he refuses to do so.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Kirk Cousins has zero intention of taking a pay cut, sources says. I’m told an extension could pay Cousins, 33, around $40M per year. #Vikings Kirk Cousins has zero intention of taking a pay cut, sources says. I’m told an extension could pay Cousins, 33, around $40M per year. #Vikings

For Carolina, they owe Darnold $18.8 million, fully guaranteed for 2022. He is in the final year of a four-year; $30,247,715 contract with the New York Jets that he signed in 2018. He earned $4.774 million in 2021, the last year of his four-year rookie deal.

Under the conditions of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, his 2022 fifth-year option salary of $18.858 million becomes fully guaranteed when exercised. In total, the Panthers have had a two-year commitment of $23.633 million to the quarterback.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Panthers announce they've picked up the fifth-year option on QB Sam Darnold. He's now under contract through 2022, and the $23.633 million he's due the next two years is fully guaranteed. Panthers announce they've picked up the fifth-year option on QB Sam Darnold. He's now under contract through 2022, and the $23.633 million he's due the next two years is fully guaranteed.

Comparing Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold in the 2021 NFL Season

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cosuins and former New York Jets QB Sam Darnold

The Vikings quarterback threw for 4,221 yards; 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in the 2021 season. It was his third season with Minnesota where has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in his four seasons there.

Darnold threw for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also ran for five touchdowns on 48 rushes. Darnold missed games due to a right shoulder injury.

The question is, will the 24-year-old Panthers quarterback be replaced by the 33-year-old Cousins in Carolina? We shall see as the offseason unfolds.

